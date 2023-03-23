It’s over. Brie Larson confirmed she and longtime boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz called it quits after nearly four years together — and she’s ready for whatever comes next.

“I don’t have a next job. I don’t have a home. I don’t have a partner. I don’t have a plan,” Larson, 33, told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published on Thursday, March 23. “I’m just completely open.”

The Captain Marvel star is currently happy rolling solo, but she told the outlet she’s still hoping to start a family in the future — however it may come about. “How that happens, when that happens, in what capacity — I don’t know,” she explained.

Larson’s fresh outlook on life comes four years after she and Allan-Blitz, 36, were first spotted packing on the PDA during a grocery run in Calabasas, California in 2019.

The pair remained low-key about their romance over the years, but occasionally made public appearances on red carpets and at awards shows. In 2020, they attended the Oscars together, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly at the time that the duo were “holding on to each other tightly” as they made through the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The twosome “seemed intense” but “looked comfortable with one another” during the event, the insider shared at the time, adding that the musician seemed supportive of the Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World star, who took home the Best Actress win for her role in Room.

Larson and the director went on to work on several projects together throughout their relationship including 2020’s The Messy Truth in VR, which earned them an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Interactive Program.

The former couple’s whirlwind romance began just six months after Larson called off her engagement with longtime fiancé Alex Greenwald, who popped the question during a trip to Tokyo in March 2016.

In August 2017, Larson praised the Phantom Planet frontman, 43, while speaking to USA Today in August 2017.

“I don’t think I could do any of this without my person,” she said about Greenwald at the time. “It’s a safe place to be unsafe. I can go out in the world and I can take risks and I can push myself to the limit, and then there’s that core that knows me and no matter how far I go, I’m still the same when I come back. That’s a really valuable thing.”

Now that she’s facing the future on her own, the Academy Award winner reflected on the reality of being a single woman in her 30s to Harper’s Bazaar on Thursday.

“I had all the same normal fears as everybody else about being single and being 30,” Larson shared, noting that she’s questioned “how a family” would fit in with her “weird” life.

“That’s such a big place to be in,” she explained. “Certain existential questions come up. What I always come back to is, I have to live with myself in a way that nobody else has to. The choices I make, I have to live with, whether I regret them or not.”

For now, the Avengers: Endgame star is focused on the most important person in her life: herself.

“I start to get back into, ‘What do I like to eat? What time do I wake up? What time do I go to sleep?'” she said. “I have nothing left to give unless I go through this period of adventure.”