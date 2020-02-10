Things are heating up! Brie Larson put her relationship with Elijah Allan-Blitz on full display at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, February 9, one year after ending her engagement to Alex Greenwald.

The Captain Marvel star, 30, and her new flame were “holding onto each other tightly” as they made their way toward the bar at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. According to a source, the pair “seemed intense” as they figured out how to reunite after the actress made a stop at the restroom before the awards show began. The couple then walked back to their seats hand in hand.

As the awards show continued, the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World actress and In This Life star paused to watch Shia LaBeouf presenting a group of short film nominees with his Peanut Butter Falcon costar Zack Gottsagen.

“They look comfortable with one another and he looks supportive as Brie lead the way,” the insider reveals, noting that they continued through the theater and back to their seats during a commercial break.

The Oscar-winning actress was first linked to Allan-Blitz in July 2019 when the pair were spotted packing on the PDA after making a grocery run in Calabasas, California. Six months earlier, Larson called off her engagement to Greenwald, 40, who popped the question during a trip to Tokyo in March 2016.

Larson previously raved about her ex-fiancé while speaking to USA Today in August 2017.

“I don’t think I could do any of this without my person,” she said about Greenwald at the time. “It’s a safe place to be unsafe. I can go out in the world and I can take risks and I can push myself to the limit, and then there’s that core that knows me and no matter how far I go, I’m still the same when I come back. That’s a really valuable thing.”

One year earlier, the musician received a sweet shout-out from Larson as she accepted the Academy Award for Best Lead Actress for her work in Room.

“Alex Greenwald, I love you,” she said in her 2016 speech.