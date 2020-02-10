A dynamic duo! Scarlett Johansson and her fiancé, Colin Jost, heated up the red carpet at the 92nd annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9.

The Marriage Story star, 35, arrived in a champagne-colored Oscar de la Renta gown accessorized with Forevermark jewels. Jost, 37, kept it classic with an all-black Giorgio Armani tuxedo. An eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly that the couple were “the only two people left on the carpet” before the ceremony kicked off. Jost “happily and patiently chatted” with Johansson’s publicist as the actress wrapped up an interview.

Johansson is a dual nominee at the Oscars with nominations for Best Actress for her role in Marriage Story and Best Supporting Actress for Jojo Rabbit.

The Saturday Night Live star previously accompanied Johnasson to the 2020 SAG Awards in January just two days after the Ghost World star canceled her appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival due to a “violent illness.”

An insider told Us at the time that Johansson didn’t “look sick” at the SAG Awards and that she and Jost were “smiling and laughing together” on the red carpet.

The Avengers star apologized for skipping the Santa Barbara International Film Festival — where she was honored with the Outstanding Performer Award — in a statement read on her behalf by the film festival’s executive director Roger Durling.

“I am so saddened that I cannot be here with you this evening. An hour and a half ago I became violently ill right as I was about to leave the Miramar Hotel for the theater,” the statement read. “I was so looking forward to accepting this incredible honor and to not be here on stage with Adam [Driver] is deeply disappointing, to say the least.”

Johansson and Jost began dating in 2017 before the comedian proposed in May 2019. The Lost in Translation star revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2019 that Jost “killed it” when he popped the question.

“He did like a whole James Bond situation,” she said. “He’s got a lot behind that news desk. He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment is going to be like, it’s still a beautiful moment.”

The New York native joined her fiancé on Saturday Night Live as a guest host in December 2019. Johansson closed out the show by sharing with the audience how much Jost means to her.

“This place [Saturday Night Live] means so much to me,” Johansson said at the time before kissing Jost twice on stage. “I have so many friends here, and I met the love of my life here.”

Prior to her relationship with Jost, Johansson was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. She and the French journalist share daughter Rose, 6.

Scroll down to see pictures of the pair stepping out on the red carpet.