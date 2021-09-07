Brielle Biermann is on the mend after undergoing major six-hour surgery to correct her jaw — and shared a personal look at her recovery process.

“Sooooo… I had double jaw surgery on august 23 to correct my tmj & 9 mm overjet overbite. this was NOT for aesthetics but for quality of life,” the 24-year-old captioned a series of Instagram photos on Monday, September 6. “I sucked my thumb til I was 9 ishhh which made the roof of my mouth suuuuuper narrow and my excessive overbite cause[d] my teeth to have no contact whatsoever.”

The Don’t Be Tardy alum reflected on everyday habits that were “impossible” for her, such as “trying to bite into an onion on a burger” or taking a bite of pizza.

“I had to use my tongue to help me chew and almost choked every time I ate. That lisp some of y’all complained about? thank the overbite for that as well,” she continued. “I was so scared. I was completely dreading this surgery fearing the worst of the worst but thankfully with my positive mindset, strong family & friends support system … I got thru the first two weeks, which are supposed to be the hardest, easy breezy!”

Biermann gave fans a glimpse of her view from her hospital bed, revealing major swelling in her face after her procedure. In another photo, which showed her back at home, her chin was severely bruised.

Following her surgery, the reality star is starting to see some improvements. “I already feel more aligned and can breathe way better, especially at night when I would snore and have to breathe thru [sic] my mouth,” she wrote, revealing that she got braces last fall.

“[I] tried my hardest to hide them because honestly, who at 24 years old wants to look like they did in middle school again? not me!” she teased. “I was told in august 2020 if I did not get braces and get this surgery I would crack my back 4 teeth and never be able to eat again by the time I was 27 so I really had no option… and man am I so thankful I did it already!!”

While healing in the hospital, Biermann had to eat “through a syringe,” but has graduated to using “baby spoons” and sipping “soups or smoothies thru [sic] a cup.” Though it’s been “difficult” to eat, she’s already thinking about the “deeeeeliciousssss” meals she can have post-op.

“Anyways, that’s what’s been happening in my life the past 2 weeks. 4 more til I can eat pasta and soft foods and 3 months til pizza!!! counting down the days literally. 🤍🤍,” she concluded on Monday.

In the comments, her mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, applauded Brielle’s bravery, writing, “You are the toughest cookie I know! So proud of you!!! It’s only up from here!!!!”

The Bravo personality, 43, called her daughter’s hospital stay the “top 3 hardest days” of her life. “I’ll never forget leaving my baby 😢 as she walked into Pre-op with the nurse. I cried and cried and kept on crying!! I dreaded this day for well over a year. Her surgery took over 6hrs …..the longest 6hrs of my life,” she wrote in an Instagram post of her own. “I was on edge all day!”

Despite the stressful procedure, the Florida native was “so grateful” for her family’s support and for her child’s doctors. “They were AMAZING!” she added. “Brielle has superseded all of the Dr’s expectations. So proud of you Elle! Love you 2 the moon and back ALWAYS ❤️🙏🏼.”