Brielle Biermann is “beyond bored.” The reality star has been isolating since testing positive for the coronavirus.

“I’ve had COVID (still recovering but I’m doing good today!!) so today is the day I’ve worn makeup,” the Bravo personality, 23, wrote on her Wednesday, January 13, Instagram Story. “Still quarantining (in the salon LOL) but have Zoom meetings all day.”

The Connecticut native went on to say in a video: “I’ve been beyond bored for awhile so if anybody has any suggestions on what to watch on Hulu or Netflix, please let me know because I am running out of things to do up here in the salon. Very bored. … I’m gonna test again to see how I’m doing because I think I’ve had it for almost two weeks now.”

She gave a special “shout-out” to her stepdad, Kroy Biermann, gushing, “[He] has been delivering me my necessities at the stairs. He has been delivering all my clothes and food. He even brought me milk and cookies the other night.”

After a phone call with her mom, Kim Zolciak, Brielle clarified, “SHE brought me the milk and cookies — not Kroy! She also brought me my dog. But shoutout Kroy, he’s been bringing me ally my clothes, face products, towels, etc.”

In May 2020, the model exclusively told Us Weekly that she was experiencing food withdrawals while on lockdown. “I literally eat Chick-fil-A every day at 2:30 … they already know what I want,” Brielle said at the time. “Saturday morning is really when I go to Chick-fil-A. I get Chick-fil-A breakfast for everybody.”

That same month, Zolciak, 42, told Andy Cohen that as soon as Atlanta opened up, she and her eldest daughter visited their doctor for botox and lip filler.

“I get migraines just in general so the Botox actually really helps me in the back of my neck here and [in my forehead], so that’s kind of my goal,” the Don’t Be Tardy star said during a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance. “I mean, I am getting old. I’ll be 42 on Tuesday. … Brielle did her lips. She wanted to outline the lip line itself so that pops sometimes. There’s a fine balance.”