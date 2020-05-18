How Kim Zolciak Has Managed to Get Botox and Fillers During Quarantine

Not even a global pandemic is going to stop Kim Zolciak from getting Botox and fillers!

On Sunday, May 17, the reality star virtually stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to chat beauty upkeep amid the coronavirus outbreak.

See All the Celebrities Who Have Done Their Own At-Home Haircuts Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

“What’s up with your Botox, fillers and all that stuff,” the host asked the 41-year-old. “I would think that what I’m looking at is nine weeks without it, right?”

“Um, no, Andy. So Atlanta opened up,” she explained, referring to Georgia’s lift on the lockdown before other states back in April. She said that her doctor had a baby right before quarantine and has been on maternity leave. However, once Georgia opened up again and her doctor returned to work, the reality star and her daughter Brielle Biermann were her first patients back.

Brielle Biermann’s Doctor Thuy Doan Gives Us the Scoop on Her Lip Filler Journey

“She did my botox, touched up my lips a little bit,” she said. “I get migraines just in general so the Botox actually really helps me in the back of my neck here and [in my forehead], so that’s kind of my goal. I mean, I am getting old. I’ll be 42 on Tuesday.”

Commenting on how young Zolciak was when she started as a Real Housewife at 29-years-old, Cohen said that getting Botox so young must age a person. “Don’t you think?” he asked her. “Like you’re telling me Brielle got Botox?”

“No, Brielle did her lips,” Zolciak clarified. “She wanted to outline the lip line itself so that pops sometimes. There’s a fine balance.” She continued that her daughter is 23 and going to do whatever she wants.

Earlier this year the Brielle totally changed up her look going brunette and dissolving her lip fillers. However, since making this claim, she has admitted to going back in to get her lips re-injected “just a tad.”

“All the filler I had before made my lips uneven… so I had @dr.thuydoan re-inject my lips JUST A TAD and I couldn’t be happier,” she wrote over a selfie on Tuesday, February 11. “Still NO WHERE NEAR how there were before.” After all, her 2020 motto had become “less is more.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)