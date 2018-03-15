Brielle Biermann is having a rough week. The Don’t Be Tardy star’s car was robbed on Wednesday, March 14, and according to the police report obtained by Us Weekly, the taken items include her $2,900 purple Chanel purse and her $1,000 black Chanel wallet.

Other missing items include three credit cards and drivers licenses issued to Brielle, her sister Ariana and her mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

“According to Miss Biermann, all credit cards have now been canceled. The only card to have fraudulent charges on it was the SunTrust credit card,” the docs read, adding that the charges include a $37.18 at a Citgo, $62.34 at an Applebee’s and $4,609.03 at a Bloomingdales.

The 21-year-old reality TV personality’s black Mercedes SUV was not locked and was parked in front of her parent’s Atlanta home, according to the report. The report also reveals that the “driveway gate” at the front of Kim and Kroy Biermann’s home was open.

While officers dusted her car for fingerprints, there were “no usable prints” found. Kroy also provided police with a copy of the family’s security footage. Fans of Don’t Be Tardy will remember Kim and Kroy frequently checking their security cameras and even catching 16-year-old Ariana sneak out of the house.

“Mr. Biermann provided a copy of the video footage via email,” the docs read.

News of Brielle’s robbery comes the same day Us Weekly exclusively revealed she split from her boyfriend of two years, Michael Kopech. Brielle confirmed the breakup in a since-deleted tweet on Thursday, March 15. “It is true. We have a lot going on right now we decided it would be for the best. What’s meant to be will always be,” she tweeted.

A source told Us that Brielle was having a “difficult time with the distance.” (Brielle lives in Atlanta where she films Don’t Be Tardy with her family and Kopech is currently part of the Chicago White Sox organization.) “They both wish each other the best and ended things amicably.”

