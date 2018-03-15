Brielle Biermann may have forgotten to tell one important person about her recent breakup — her mom! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s daughter confirmed her split from minor-league pitcher Michael Kopech after Kim Zolciak-Biermann denied the reports.

“It is true. We have a lot going on right now we decided it would be for the best. What’s meant to be will always be,” she wrote on Thursday, March 15, in a since-deleted tweet, adding a heart emoji.

Brielle’s tweet comes after Kim denied the split on Wednesday, March 14, responding to a report with the caption, “Not true doll.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed on March 14 that Brielle and Kopech, both 21, called it quits after two years of dating.

“She was having a difficult time with the distance, both of them wanted to see more of each other but with his baseball schedule and her shooting schedule and everything going on with the show in Atlanta, they just couldn’t seem to make it work anymore,” a source told Us about their Tuesday, March 13, breakup. “They both wish each other the best and ended things amicably.”

Brielle and Kopech, who is currently part of the Chicago White Sox organization, started dating in March 2016. The baseball player was featured on season 6 of the Biermann’s reality series, Don’t Be Tardy. The duo contemplated moving in together and Brielle introduced Kim and her stepdad, Kroy Biermann, to Kopech’s family.

Kim’s eldest daughter also shared cryptic messages with fans on Wednesday.

Happy & excited for what my future holds😇💕 — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) March 15, 2018

“Happy & excited for what my future holds,” she tweeted, adding “Lost time is never found” in a second tweet.

