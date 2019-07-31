



She’s got a thing for baseball players! Brielle Biermann’s mystery man is UCLA pitcher Justin Hooper, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. It’s “super new,” a source says.

The Don’t Be Tardy star, 22, turned heads when she stepped out with the athlete at the wedding of YouTube stars Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 28. Biermann stunned in a silk, white dress that accentuated her curves while Hooper sported a khaki-colored blazer, pink tie and black slacks.

“The wedding of the century,” Biermann captioned an Instagram picture of her and Hooper on Tuesday, July 30, adding the double heart emoji.

Prior to her rendezvous with Hooper, Biermann dated Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech for two years. The former couple split in March 2018 due in part to their long distance relationship.

“She was having a difficult time with the distance,” an insider explained to Us Weekly at the time. “Both of them wanted to see more of each other but with his baseball schedule and her shooting schedule and everything going on with the show in Atlanta, they just couldn’t seem to make it work anymore. They both wish each other the best and ended things amicably.”

Kopech, 23, has since moved on with Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan, whom he proposed to earlier this month. The future spouses announced their engagement in matching Instagram posts on July 3.

“I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly. I make decisions on the spur of the moment (i mean look at how our relationship has gone up to this point). I’m a very non traditional type of person and I know I’ve found my match in you when it comes to that especially,” the baseball player wrote alongside a video of the romantic moment. “Our relationship probably doesn’t make sense to many people for a sh*t ton of reasons, but we’re not doing it for them. We know this is forever. Why would we wait?”

Biermann was also previously linked to Chrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley and ex-boyfriend Slade Osbourne, whom she dated from 2014 to 2015.

