



Who’s that fella? Brielle Biermann and a mystery man attended Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul’s Las Vegas wedding together on Sunday, July 28. The Don’t Be Tardy star wore an off-the-shoulder white silk dress, while her date sported a muted pink blazer and matching tie.

The wedding outing comes months after Biermann, 22, rekindled romance rumors with Chrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley, who posted a photo of himself kissing her on the cheek on Instagram on April 13. “Years in the making,” Chrisley, 23, wrote in the caption, with Biermann commenting, “Like 10 years.” Despite the duo’s flirtatious Instagram interactions, however, a source told Us Weekly that Biermann was “still single.”

Prior to that, Biermann briefly reconnected with ex-boyfriend Slade Osbourne, whom she first dated from 2014 to 2015. They were spotted cuddling up in October 2018, but the reality star told The Daily Dish this March that the romantic reunion was over.

“I knew he wanted to get back with me,” she said at the time. “Like, I knew that if the opportunity was there he’d probably consider it. And I would too, because he was my first love and the only person I’ve ever really loved. So I was definitely open to that idea and entertained it. But we just started out as friends and worked our way into a relationship again. … We ended on great terms. He’s still a part of my life, and we’re like best friends.”

Biermann also dated minor league pitcher Michael Kopech for two years, with Us exclusively revealing the former couple’s split in March 2018. “She was having a difficult time with the distance,” a source told Us at the time.

“Both of them wanted to see more of each other but with his baseball schedule and her shooting schedule and everything going on with the show in Atlanta, they just couldn’t seem to make it work anymore,” the source added. “They both wish each other the best and ended things amicably.”

Kopech, 23, is now dating Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan.

