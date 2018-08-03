Spending her money wisely. Britney Spears has a $56 million dollar fortune to her name, but her favorite stores include Target, TJ Maxx and Old Navy.

The pop star had a conservatorship hearing on Friday, August 3, though she was not present. (According to her social media posts, she was in London.) Documents obtained by Us Weekly put Spears’ spending patterns on display, and they’re surprisingly relatable. One of the 36-year-old’s most frequent stops is Target, because apparently she can’t resist the store either.

Spears hits up affordable places including Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart and Amazon often. Her takeout food is just as cost-friendly, with Sonic, Starbuck’s, McDonald’s and Subway among her favorite haunts to visit.

That’s not to say the “Toxic” singer is without her luxuries. Spears shops at Pottery Barn and Whole Foods on occasion.

She also travels all the time, so flights and hotel stays make up a sizeable portion of her spending. Spears — who shares sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden, 11, with ex-husband Kevin Federline — went to Disneyland and Walt Disney World in 2017.

Spears’ finances have made headlines in recent months with Federline seeking more child support from his ex-wife. In court documents filed in May, the DJ alleged that he is “simply less of a ‘name’ and less in demand than he was in 2008.” That’s when the $20,000 a month child support payment was established.

A source revealed exclusively to Us in June that Spears was subpoenaed to “discuss her personal finances” in relation to her legal battle with Federline.

Despite the tension, the 40-year-old allowed Spears to take their sons on her Piece of Me tour this summer. “He knows it’s better for her when they’re on the road with her,” an insider told Us in July. “Even though Kevin and Britney are locked in a bitter dispute, he is keeping that completely separate from what is best for the boys, which he recognizes is being with their mom.”

