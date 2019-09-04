



Britney Spears ’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari , opened up about his relationship with the pop star and revealed that he hopes marriage is in their future.

“Absolutely,” Asghari, 25, told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday, September 4, when asked about the possibility of marriage with Spears, 37. “This is something that every couple should do. That’s the whole point of a relationship — we are a family.”

Asghari then pointed out that “if we do ever get married, everybody’s going to know.”

Though the couple aren’t necessarily saying “I do” anytime soon, the actor and personal trainer shared that the pair’s families have gotten close. “I have three sisters. We’ve hung out a lot of times,” he explained.

“We’ve been together for three years and my sisters love her, my family loves her,” he continued. “My mom lives in another country [but] when she was here, she met her.”

Spears and Asghari, who made their red carpet debut at July’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere, met three years earlier while shooting a music video for her 2016 hit, “Slumber Party.” When the Grammy winner reflected on the duo’s first meeting, she recalled how things got off to an awkward start.

“We were doing the scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom, and we were sitting there and waiting and waiting together for like 20 minutes at a time,” she said on CBS Radio’s Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast in January 2017. “We were having to be literally stuck there together, so we were basically forced to talk to each other.”

On Wednesday, Asghari told ET that sparks began flying between the pair when they talked about Spears’ favorite food, sushi. “We connected, we talked. We talked about, ‘What do you like to eat? Sushi.’ … And then [exchanged] text messages and, next thing you know, a date. Just like a normal couple,” he said.

Asghari’s full interview with Entertainment Tonight will air Wednesday, September 4, and Monday, September 9 (check your local listings for airtime).

