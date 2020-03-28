It’s a celebration! Britney Spears took to social media on Friday, March 27, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of her hit single “Oops!… I Did It Again.”

The singer, 38, reflected on the release of the pop song, which hit shelves on March 27, 2000, and peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s music video made headlines at the time for Spears’ sexy red bodysuit and its space theme.

“Oops!….how did 20 years go by so fast 😅😅🙄 ?!??! I can’t believe it,” Spears wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself in her now-iconic red ensemble. “I remember that red suit was so freaking hot …. but the dance was fun 💃🏼 and it made the shoot fly by !!!!!”

The pop star went on to note how she is now under self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, while also thanking her fans for their continued support and love.

“Now we’re sitting in quarantine wishing we were on Mars 😜 ….. of course I am just kidding !!!!! But seriously you have all shown so much support for this song and I thank you for it …. sending love to you all ❤️❤️❤️❤️ !!!!!” she added.

Spears has had an active social media presence since announcing in January 2019 that she was taking an indefinite work hiatus and canceling her planned second Las Vegas residency, Britney: Domination. Most recently, the “Lucky” singer caused a stir on Thursday, March 26, when she claimed she ran a 100-meter dash in less time than world record holder Usain Bolt.

“Ran my first 5 !!!! Getting over your fear of pushing it in the beginning is key …. once I did that I hit 5 !!!!!” the “I Run Away” singer, 38, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 25. “Usually I run 6 or 7 …. my first try was 9 …. and now I did it whoop !!!!! 100 meter dash !!!!!”

After being questioned by commenters, Spears later clarified that she wasn’t serious about her impressive sprinting time.

“Obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds,” Spears, 38, wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “The world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds.”

The “Toxic” singer added: “But you better believe I’m coming for the world record !!!! #joking #workbitch.”