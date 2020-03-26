Britney Spears Was Joking About her 100-Meter Dash Time

Oops, she did it again! Britney Spears admitted that she was just playing around when she said she ran faster than Olympian Usain Bolt.

“Obviously I was joking about running the 100 meter dash in 5.97 seconds,” Spears, 38, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 26. “The world record is held by Usain Bolt which is 9.58 seconds.”

The “Toxic” singer added: “But you better believe I’m coming for the world record 😂 !!!! #joking #workbitch.”

One day prior, the Mississippi native told her social media followers that she ran her first 5-second time on the 100-meter dash, which would be much faster than the Jamaican athlete. Bolt, 33, set the record in August 2009 during the World Championships in Berlin.

“Getting over your fear of pushing it in the beginning is key …. once I did that I hit 5 !!!!!” the singer wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 25, in a since-deleted post. “Usually I run 6 or 7 …. my first try was 9 …. and now I did it whoop !!!!! 100 meter dash !!!!!”

At the time, the pop star included a screenshot of the stopwatch app on her phone with “5.97” seconds as her recorded time.

While staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Spears has shared numerous videos with her followers.

On Thursday, the “Baby One More Time” singer shared a clip of herself trying on different items in her closet, and then cleared up her earlier claim of having the fastest 100-meter dash time.

“Okay I guess I’m bored,” she wrote via Instagram alongside the video. “In my home for two weeks of quarantine and I’m modeling dresses I never knew I had.”

She explained that she was “tired of being still,” which led to her dancing in an orange dress and recording the moment to share with her fans.

“Do you know what I just learned today ??!?” she asked. “That orange symbolizes wealth, success, stimulation, happiness, fun, balance, sexuality, enjoyment, expression, heat, sunshine, and warmth ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️🧘🏼‍♀️ and that’s how I felt when I put it on !!!!!!”

A few minutes later, Spears shared a second video, this time of herself social distancing outside on a walking trail.

“What we need more now than ever is laughter … so happy to share !!!!!! 🌹🌹🌹,” she captioned the clip. “Keep smiling folks !!!!!!!!! Before Coronavirus shut down the world a week ago I was casually enjoying a beautiful view …… but then …… 🙊🙉🙈 !!!!!!”

The video shows the mother of two sitting alone on a bench when all of a sudden, she turns around and the phone camera is in her face.

Spears has showed off her day-to-day life with fans via social media after canceling her planned Las Vegas residency, Britney: Domination, and announcing in January 2019 that she was taking an indefinite work hiatus.

She often shares her workout videos with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and dance clips of herself at home. Now, she’s turned to quotes and trying to lift the spirits of her fans via Instagram amid the coronavirus quarantine.

