Just facts. Britney Spears was recently amused by a video of Scott Disick and Pete Davidson — but she wasn’t quite sure where she knew them from.

“Sorry had to repost this … no idea who these people in the video are but it made me laugh so hard !!!!” the “Toxic” songstress, 40, wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post on Tuesday, March 22. She had reposted a video shared by Disick, 38, that showed him taking a nap while hanging out with the Saturday Night Live star, 28.

“Boyz night was wild 🛌 🛌 🛌 🛌,” the Flip It Like Disick alum captioned the Instagram Story, which he originally shared on Saturday, March 19. Davidson isn’t active on social media, but he filmed the clip, panning around the room to show his snoozing pals.

The Talentless cofounder and the comedian have been getting to know each other since Davidson started dating Kim Kardashian. “Scott has gotten the chance to bond with him over these past few months since Pete has been spending a lot of time in L.A. with Kim,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this week. “Scott is protective of Kim and wants to make sure whoever she’s dating that she’s in good hands.”

The King of Staten Island star and the Skims founder, 41, were first linked in October 2021 after they were spotted on a group outing at the Knott’s Berry Farm theme park in California. The sighting came weeks after Kardashian made her SNL hosting debut. During one sketch, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum played Jasmine to Davidson’s Aladdin, and the duo shared a kiss.

Disick, for his part, has “taken a liking” to the Guy Code alum because of “how happy he makes” the reality star. “He’s glad he has another male to lean on when it comes to the Kardashians,” the source added.

The New York native previously dated Kourtney Kardashian off and on from 2006 to 2015. The duo share sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9.

During the KUWTK reunion in June 2021, Disick told his ex, 42, that he gave her his blessing for her relationship with now-fiancé Travis Barker. Three months later, however, he allegedly sent a DM to her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima about Kourtney’s PDA with the Blink-182 drummer, 46.

Disick and the musician attended Reign’s baseball game together on Sunday, March 20, but an insider told Us that the pair still aren’t super close. “[Scott] can’t stand being around him,” the source explained, claiming that Disick “despises Travis” but tried to put the drama aside for his son. “Scott adores his kids and would do anything to make them happy.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!