Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander will go to trial on a federal stalking charge after allegedly breaking into the pop star’s home just hours before she tied the knot with husband Sam Asghari, per the Associated Press.

While court records obtained by AP on Monday, June 27, show that Alexander pled not guilty on all charges, the Ventura County Judge David R. Worley ruled in a two-hour preliminary hearing that there is enough evidence against him to take the case to trial.

Per his booking form with the Ventura Country Sheriff’s Office, in addition to the stalking felony, Alexander has been charged with misdemeanor counts of vandalism and battery and trespassing and refusing to leave private property. His bail is set at $100,000.

The “Toxic” artist’s former flame, whom she was married to for 55 hours in 2004, took to Instagram on June 9 to chronicle his attempts to crash the singer’s wedding to 28-year-old Asghari.

“Britney Spears invited me here,” Alexander claimed in the live stream video after arriving at Spears’ Los Angeles residence. “She’s my first wife. My only wife. I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding cause nobody [is] here but Sam. So where the f–k’s the family?”

After refusing to leave the property, Alexander was restrained and arrested. Us Weekly confirmed later that day that he was booked for three misdemeanors and his bail was set at $22,500.

In the days following her nuptials, Spears was granted a three-year restraining order against the Lousiana native.

Alexander was previously arrested in December 2021 for allegedly violating a different restraining order, Us confirmed at the time. He was taken into custody in Tennessee and charged with a violation of an order of protection as well as aggravated stalking but was released from police custody in January.

While the “Drive Me Crazy” performer and her ex were only married for less than a week, Alexander claimed in August 2020 that he and Spears kept in touch following their split.

“We stay in contact pretty regularly in the last few months,” Alexander exclusively told Us during a protest for the #FreeBritney movement, adding that he wanted the Grammy winner back. “If they would give us an honest chance, you know? And she really wanted that I’d give it a shot. I’ve got love for her, definitely,” he said at the time.

Following her brief marriage to Alexander, Spears married Kevin Federline later in 2004. The pair divorced in 2007 and share two sons, Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James, 15. While not present for her wedding to Asghari, Federline’s attorney told TMZ in June that he and the boys wished “her and Sam all the best going forward.”

