Britney Spears Gets 3-Year Restraining Order Against Ex Jason Alexander

Britney Spears was granted an extension on her restraining order against her first husband, Jason Alexander, after he was arrested at her home on her and Sam Asghari’s wedding day last week.

A judge ruled on Monday, June 13, that Alexander, 40, cannot reach out or Spears, also 40, or come into contact with the “Circus” songstress for the next three years, TMZ reported.

While Alexander pleaded not guilty during his Monday arraignment, a Los Angeles judge ruled in favor of Spears and her new husband, Asghari, whom she wed on Thursday, June 9. The judge added a felony stalking charge for Alexander after he was apprehended trespassing at Spears’ L.A. home last week. His bail has been set at $100,000, per the report.

The pop star’s former flame, who she was married to for 55 hours before their annulment in 2004, made headlines earlier this month when he livestreamed himself breaking into Spears’ house hours before she and Asghari, 28, tied the knot.

“Britney Spears invited me here,” Alexander claimed during an Instagram Live video on Thursday. “She’s my first wife. My only wife. I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding cause nobody [is] here but Sam. So where the f–k’s the family?”

Alexander was taken into custody by the Ventura Country Sheriff’s Department that day after making his way into the residence and then confronting security on the premises.

“I confirm a subject by the name of Jason Alexander was arrested for an outstanding warrant,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told Us Weekly at the time.

Us later confirmed via legal records that Spears’ childhood friend was arrested in California for three misdemeanors: trespassing and refusing to leave property, battery and vandalism. His bail was initially set at $22,500.

Two days later, the Crossroads actress’ attorney Matthew Rosengart told Us in a statement that Alexander was “incarcerated and under an emergency protective order” after it was confirmed that he had a knife when he showed up at Spears’ home.

On Saturday, June 11, Rosengart gave Us another statement, adding, “This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately Britney is safe, and she was a stunning and happy bride.” The Grammy winner and her new spouse were granted a temporary restraining which was held up on Monday.

Spears, for her part, has yet to publicly address the drama. Instead, the former Mouseketeer has been focused on reliving all the happy parts from her wedding.

“Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED 👰🏼‍♀️ !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day,” the “Toxic” singer gushed via Instagram on Friday, June 10. “I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!!”

Spears and Asghari were surrounded by friends and loved ones, including Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Madonna and Selena Gomez, as they exchanged vows on Thursday.

The “Hit Me Baby One More Time” songstress’ two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, were not in attendance. “Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward,” the 44-year-old former backup dancer’s attorney said in a statement earlier this month.

