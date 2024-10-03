Britney Spears‘ ex Paul Richard Soliz‘s estranged wife, Nicole Mancilla, filed for divorce after eight years of marriage.

Mancilla filed the documents on Wednesday, October 2, in California, according to Page Six. The paperwork cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split and listed June 29, 2023 as their official date of separation.

The outlet reported that Mancilla requested legal and physical custody of her and Soliz’s five children. She is seeking spousal support but asked the court to terminate Soliz’s ability to request spousal support from her. Soliz, 37, requested that he be responsible for paying her attorney’s fees as well.

Soliz’s personal life originally made headlines in September 2023 when he sparked romance rumors with Spears, 42. He was previously hired for maintenance work at her home in 2022 before being fired amid her split from Sam Asghari. Spears and Asghari, 30, were married for 14 months before he filed for divorce in August 2023.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari wrote via an Instagram Story statement at the time. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

Asghari went on to say that “s— happens” while reflecting on the split, adding, “Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Spears shared her own thoughts on the divorce.

“I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business !!!” she said about Asghari’s surprising decision to call it quits. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!”

In the social media post, Spears recalled “playing it strong for way too long” in the past.

“I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but [for] some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!!” she continued, referring to past accusations against father Jamie Spears over her conservatorship. “But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

A source told Us in February that Spears’ inner circle wasn’t happy to see her moving on from Asghari with Soliz, who has a criminal record that includes several felonies.

“Her assistants don’t want [Paul] around; they’ve made that clear from day one,” the insider shared. “She is such a sweetheart and generous by nature, but he doesn’t want anything. He isn’t in it for that and genuinely cares about her as a person. [But] her managerial team probably thinks he is out to do something shady.”

Three months later, Spears sparked concern after she was allegedly escorted out of the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Photos surfaced in May of the singer walking out of the hotel alongside Soliz while wrapped in a blanket.

“Emergency services received a call at 12:42 a.m. with reports of an adult female injured,” Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey shared in a May statement. “At 1:00 a.m. an ambulance arrived on the premises. I can confirm no one was transported. Services left the scene at 1:17 a.m. The police department were not called.”

Spears subsequently sparked breakup rumors when she referred to herself as “single as f—!!!” in a July social media post.