Sam Asghari does not have dating on the brain, in the traditional sense, following his divorce from Britney Spears.

“Right now, I’m dating a very high-maintenance girl and, you know, I have to get her nails done and take her to the dog park and feed her good food and get her really nice treats. That is what I’m focused on at the moment,” the Jackpot star, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 31, joking about his pet dog. “And [a] career is something that’s going to require 100 percent of your time, and I’m really putting all that effort and putting all of my mindset towards acting … [and] producing career.”

He added, “It deserves that type of work ethic, and watching my sisters do such an amazing thing at pursuing their dreams makes me inspired. Watching them work 100 percent makes me realize it’s going to take 100-and-something percent to reach my goals.”

While Asghari’s career goals “aren’t humble,” he tries to stay grounded.

“My goals are always the opposite of my personality,” he said. “That’s gonna require a lot of time, so I’m not really focusing on [dating] at the moment.”

Asghari has been single since August 2023 when he filed for divorce from Spears, 42, after 14 months of marriage. The petition was finalized in May 2024, teaching Asghari all sorts of new life lessons.

“When you’re in a relationship or any experiences that are major in your life, you learn so much,” he said on Wednesday. “It’s definitely something that I learned so much from the past, and that’s something that was a college crash course on how cruel some people in Hollywood could be.”

According to Asghari, he’s not harping on the exes’ history.

“I only celebrate the past,” he explained. “I always like to appreciate the past, celebrate the past and that’s just a big part of me. I’m always going to be that type of person.”

Asghari, who hails from Iran, continued: “I’m here and came from a different country, and I’m living an American dream, and I’m always going to appreciate that. [It] was the biggest moment in my life, so that’s something I’m always going to have fun, and I’ve already won. Anything that’s going to happen in the future is going to be a blessing, and it’s going to I’m always going to appreciate those moments.”

In that time, Asghari is focused on his acting career. After a small gig on Max’s Hacks, he landed the role of Senior Agent Ash in Jackpot.

“Coming from a different country, not speaking the language, I always watched action films because that’s what [is translated into] international languages. That’s what resonated to me from childhood,” he said. “To be part of a movie that’s full of action requires a lot of wrestling and a lot of rehearsing … it’s just exciting to be a part of [the project].”

Asghari loved that the Paul Feig-directed project was “full of action and comedy” and called it a “blessing” to be cast. He costars with John Cena, Awkwafina and Simu Liu.

“[They] are great people to learn from,” he said. “[I] love the fact [that I] get to be coworkers of these amazing people, [who] are super successful in the business [and] I get to learn from them so much. I never know take the moment for granted.”

Jackpot premieres on Thursday, August 15.

With reporting by Amanda Williams