Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Sam Asghari Is ‘100 Percent’ Focused on His Career — Not Dating — After Britney Spears Divorce (Exclusive)

By
Sam Asghari Is 100 Percent Focused on His Career Dog — Not Dating — After Britney Spears Divorce 554
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sam Asghari does not have dating on the brain, in the traditional sense, following his divorce from Britney Spears.

“Right now, I’m dating a very high-maintenance girl and, you know, I have to get her nails done and take her to the dog park and feed her good food and get her really nice treats. That is what I’m focused on at the moment,” the Jackpot star, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 31, joking about his pet dog. “And [a] career is something that’s going to require 100 percent of your time, and I’m really putting all that effort and putting all of my mindset towards acting … [and] producing career.”

He added, “It deserves that type of work ethic, and watching my sisters do such an amazing thing at pursuing their dreams makes me inspired. Watching them work 100 percent makes me realize it’s going to take 100-and-something percent to reach my goals.”

While Asghari’s career goals “aren’t humble,” he tries to stay grounded.

The World Is Theirs Sam Asghari Pens Sweet Note Fiance Britney

Related: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: A Timeline of Their Relationship

“My goals are always the opposite of my personality,” he said. “That’s gonna require a lot of time, so I’m not really focusing on [dating] at the moment.”

Asghari has been single since August 2023 when he filed for divorce from Spears, 42, after 14 months of marriage. The petition was finalized in May 2024, teaching Asghari all sorts of new life lessons.

“When you’re in a relationship or any experiences that are major in your life, you learn so much,” he said on Wednesday. “It’s definitely something that I learned so much from the past, and that’s something that was a college crash course on how cruel some people in Hollywood could be.”

Sam Asghari Is 100 Percent Focused on His Career Dog — Not Dating — After Britney Spears Divorce 555
IMAGE COURTESY OF AMAZON MGM STUDIOS

According to Asghari, he’s not harping on the exes’ history.

“I only celebrate the past,” he explained. “I always like to appreciate the past, celebrate the past and that’s just a big part of me. I’m always going to be that type of person.”

Every Time Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Had Her Back in nature

Related: Every Time Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Had Her Back

Asghari, who hails from Iran, continued: “I’m here and came from a different country, and I’m living an American dream, and I’m always going to appreciate that. [It] was the biggest moment in my life, so that’s something I’m always going to have fun, and I’ve already won. Anything that’s going to happen in the future is going to be a blessing, and it’s going to I’m always going to appreciate those moments.”

In that time, Asghari is focused on his acting career. After a small gig on Max’s Hacks, he landed the role of Senior Agent Ash in Jackpot.

Sam Asghari Is 100 Percent Focused on His Career Dog — Not Dating — After Britney Spears Divorce 557
Sam Asghari Is 100 Percent Focused on His Career Dog — Not Dating — After Britney Spears Divorce 557

“Coming from a different country, not speaking the language, I always watched action films because that’s what [is translated into] international languages. That’s what resonated to me from childhood,” he said. “To be part of a movie that’s full of action requires a lot of wrestling and a lot of rehearsing … it’s just exciting to be a part of [the project].”

Asghari loved that the Paul Feig-directed project was “full of action and comedy” and called it a “blessing” to be cast. He costars with John Cena, Awkwafina and Simu Liu.

Bella Hadid leggings

Deal of the Day

We Found an $8 Lookalike for the Capri Leggings Bella Hadid Just Wore! View Deal

“[They] are great people to learn from,” he said. “[I] love the fact [that I] get to be coworkers of these amazing people, [who] are super successful in the business [and] I get to learn from them so much. I never know take the moment for granted.”

Jackpot premieres on Thursday, August 15.

With reporting by Amanda Williams

In this article

Britney Spears Reveals in Book the Moment She Realized That She Never Wanted to See Her Family Again

Britney Spears
Sam Asghari, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Sam Asghari

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!