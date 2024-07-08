Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Celebrity News

Britney Spears Says She’s ‘Single as F—k,’ Will ‘Never’ Date Another Man After Paul Richard Soliz

By
Britney Spears Slams Paul Richard Soliz, Declares Herself 'Single as F—k' and ‘Will Never’ Date Again
Britney Spears, Paul Richard Soliz. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Intimate Britney Spears; Coleman-Rayner

Britney Spears is seemingly leaving her relationship with ex Paul Richard Soliz in the rearview — at least for now.

“Single as f—k!!!” Spears, 42, wrote in a since-deleted social media message on Sunday, July 7.

According to Page Six, the “Toxic” singer declared in her caption that she “will never be with another man as long as I live!!!”

Spears uploaded a quote set against a pink background that read: “Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold.”

The pop star reportedly went on to call out Soliz, 37, for behavior demonstrated in a photograph of the pair taken after Spears settled her conservatorship battle in April.

“Why was he going 90 in a neighborhood with one pap following only to roll the window down when the pap pulls to the side of me ????” Spears wrote. “Then he calls his mom and says he’s being harassed.”

Britney Spears Slams Paul Richard Soliz, Declares Herself 'Single as F—k' and ‘Will Never’ Date Again
Coleman-Rayner

She added, “Why did he roll the window down with me crying in the seat??”

Spears sparked concern earlier this year after she was allegedly escorted out of the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Photos surfaced in May of the singer walking out of the hotel alongside Soliz while wrapped in a blanket.

“Emergency services received a call at 12:42 a.m. with reports of an adult female injured,” Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey told the Daily Mail at the time. “At 1:00 a.m. an ambulance arrived on the premises. I can confirm no one was transported. Services left the scene at 1:17 a.m. The police department were not called.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly later that month that Spears was “upset” about the incident, saying, “She didn’t want it to get to that level.”

According to another insider, “Britney is very headstrong and is going to do what she wants.”

Spears was linked to Soliz, who was briefly hired for maintenance work at her home in 2022 before ultimately being fired, following her split from Sam Asghari. The former couple were married for 14 months before he filed for divorce in August 2023.

Despite reports to the contrary, multiple sources told Us in February that Spears and Soliz — whose relationship became public in September 2023 — were still an item.

“Britney and Paul are definitely together,” one insider revealed at the time. “He’s still in the picture.”

A second source, however, noted that Spears’ inner circle was wary of Soliz, who has a criminal record that includes several felonies.

“Her assistants don’t want [Paul] around; they’ve made that clear from day one,” the source told Us. “She is such a sweetheart and generous by nature, but he doesn’t want anything. He isn’t in it for that and genuinely cares about her as a person. [But] her managerial team probably thinks he is out to do something shady.”

Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Britney Spears Reveals in Book the Moment She Realized That She Never Wanted to See Her Family Again

Britney Spears

