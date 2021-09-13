He gets it! Sam Asghari addressed all the comments about a prenuptial agreement after he and Britney Spears announced their engagement.

“Thank you for your concern about the prenup!” the fitness instructor, 27, wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, September 13.

He then jokingly confirmed that he was the one who needed the legal protection. “Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day,” Asghari added with two laughing emojis.

Spears, 39, and Asghari announced their engagement on Sunday, September 12, after nearly five years of dating. The “Lucky” singer shared the wedding news with an Instagram post.

“I can’t f–king believe it,” she captioned a video of her and Asghari in which she showed off her diamond ring.

Though many excitedly congratulated the “…Baby One More Time” performer, dozens of fans started talking about prenups in the comments section.

“Get you a bullet proof prenup,” one commenter wrote. “He should embrace that after all you’ve been through ❤️.”

Even Octavia Spencer joined the chorus of pro-prenup fans. The Oscar winner, 51, commented on Spears’ engagement announcement video to encourage the singer to “make him sign a prenup.”

Before clapping back at the calls for a premarital financial agreement, the Iran native thanked their supporters. “My phone exploded today!” he wrote via Instagram. “Thank you for the overwhelming love and congratulations! We both love every single one of you!”

The actor also revealed that he proposed to Spears with a custom ring. “Thank you for helping me design a ring for a real life princess,” he commented on an Instagram post from Forever Diamonds NY with a princess emoji.

His manager, Brandon Cohen, confirmed to Us Weekly that the engagement took place at Spears’ home. “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” he said.

The groom has made it clear that he wants to spend the rest of his life with the Crossroads star. “Sam would love to start a family with Britney,” a source shared in March. “He’s always dreamt of having children and thinks he would be a great father. He’s a natural around little kids.”

Britney already shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, both 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2007. Prior to their union, the Grammy winner was wed to her childhood pal Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004.

The insider added that Asghari was very serious about his relationship with Spears. “Sam also sees marriage in his and Britney’s future when the time is right and they are able to wed without the restraints of her conservatorship and with the blessing of her family,” the source told Us. “He’s very old-fashioned in that way.”

Spears expressed a desire to get married and have another baby with her beau during her bombshell testimony at a conservatorship hearing in June. She claimed her father’s legal control over her life prevented her from doing either. Her engagement news comes just days after Jamie Spears filed a petition to step down as conservator.