Britney Spears Hung Out with Ex-Fiancé Jason Trawick on Recent Vegas Trip: Source

Britney Spears reconnected with old flame Jason Trawick during her recent trip to Las Vegas.

The exes spent time together with her brother, Bryan Spears, — who’s still close with Trawick, 52, a source tells Us Weekly.

According to the insider, Britney, 42, and Bryan, 47, reached out to Trawick ahead of the trip to notify him of their travels. The trio were spotted together at least once at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Despite the reunion, Britney and Trawick are just friends, the source says. (TMZ was the first to report the news.)

Britney and Trawick began dating back in 2009. The twosome got engaged two years later, and Trawick was listed as one of Britney’s co-conservators alongside her dad, Jamie Spears, and lawyer Andrew Wallet.

The pair, however, announced their split in January 2013. Following the split, Trawick was removed from Britney’s team.

“Jason and I have decided to call off our engagement,” Britney said in a statement at the time. “I’ll always adore him and we will remain great friends.”

Trawick, for his part, added, “As this chapter ends for us a new one begins. I love and cherish her and her boys and we will be close forever.”

Despite speculation that the twosome actually did walk down the aisle, Trawick shut down the rumors in 2021. Extra’s Billy Bush revealed that he texted Trawick after reports broke about their marriage.

“I believe you would have known if I was married,” Trawick replied. “But you would have made a perfect usher.”

Since her relationship with Trawick, Britney briefly dated David Lucado before meeting Sam Asghari on the set of her 2016 music video for “Slumber Party.” After nearly five years of dating, Britney and Asghari, 30, announced their engagement in 2021. They tied the knot the following year.

In April 2022, Britney shared that she and Asghari were expecting their first baby together. One month later, Britney revealed she suffered a pregnancy loss. Us confirmed in August 2023 that Asghari filed for divorce from Britney.

Britney has since moved on, and is now linked to Paul Richard Soliz — but her inner circle is not thrilled with their romance.

Her pals “have tried to put a team around her with the best medical help they can,” a source exclusively revealed in Us’ May cover story, adding that Britney isn’t accepting their help right now. “They hope that eventually she will.”

