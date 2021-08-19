A secret trip down the aisle? Not so fast. Jason Trawick is clearing up speculation that he and Britney Spears got married during their four-year relationship.

Extra’s Billy Bush revealed he texted his pal Trawick, 49, after reading the report about his alleged marriage to Spears, 39.

“I believe you would have known if I was married,” the talent agent replied. “But you would have made a perfect usher.”

Trawick and Spears made headlines earlier this week when “Toxic: The Britney Spears Story” podcast hosts Tess Barker and Babs Gray discovered a “consultation [on] dissolution of marriage” cost on one of the singer’s 2012 conservatorship documents. The $9,150 payment was made to the “law offices of Alexandra Leichter” and listed under “conservatee’s legal fees.”

The former couple were first linked in 2009 and got engaged two years later. They announced their split in January 2013.

“Jason and I have decided to call off our engagement,” she said in a statement at the time. “I’ll always adore him and we will remain great friends.”

Trawick added, “As this chapter ends for us a new one begins. I love and cherish her and her boys and we will be close forever.”

Following their engagement, Trawick was named one of Spears’ co-conservators alongside her dad, Jamie Spears, and lawyer Andrew Wallet. While the agent was no longer part of her team post-split, Wallet resigned in 2019. Britney has since made it clear that she wants Jamie to no longer have any control over her life or finances.

The “Slumber Party” singer’s lawyer confirmed to Us Weekly earlier this month that Jamie and his team “conceded in a filing that he must be removed” from her conservatorship.

“We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future,” Mathew Rosengart told Us on August 12. “In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should remain silent and step aside immediately.”

Britney was previously briefly married to childhood friend Jason Alexander before exchanging vows with Kevin Federline in 2004. The pair, who share sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, split in 2007, and Britney was placed under conservatorship the following year. During her bombshell testimony in June, she claimed she was unable to get married again or start a family with current beau Sam Asghari, whom she’s been dating since 2016.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Britney told the judge. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children.”