Blast from the past! Britney Spears shared an epic throwback photo with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake while wishing younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears a happy 30th birthday.

In the pic, the 39-year-old “Toxic” singer is all smiles beside the 40-year-old Palmer star. A young Jamie Lynn sits in the center of the frame.

“Happy belated birthday to this beautiful soul 🎂🎂🎂 !!! I love you so much and damn it I wish I was as smart as you at 30 !!!!” Britney gushed on Friday, April 9. “It’s weird to say that I was basically your momma when you were younger and yes I’m still older but your soul is and always has been wise !!!!”

The pop princess continued: “I’m truly and genuinely inspired by your path and the life you have created for your beautiful children and I’m so fucking proud to call someone as beautiful inside as you my sister !!!! And not only are you a beautiful soul you’re so DAMN STRONG … I was extremely taken back and still am to this very day !!! We play wrestled at home (such classy Southern chicks) 🐣🙄😹🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ and you put me to the floor in literally two seconds after I gave all my might 😜😜😜😹😹😹 … I’ll never forget it !!! Maybe we should have a rematch 🙊💪🏼🥊 … I mean things have changed since 6 years ago 💋 💋💋!!!!! PS I wish I was as strong as you and happy birthday 🎊 !!!!”

Britney’s throwback post comes two months after Timberlake issued a public statement apologizing for his past actions toward her and Janet Jackson, whom he exposed during their 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance. The Social Network actor’s mea culpa was triggered by the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which premiered in February and sparked heated debates online.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” Timberlake wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

The Grammy winner then called out his ex-girlfriend and Jackson, 54, by name. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” he continued. “I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”

Timberlake dated the “Circus” singer for four years before they split in 2002. The documentary suggested that the former boyband member added to speculation that Britney cheated on him during their relationship — and Timberlake admitted that his “ignorance” prevented him from seeing the harm of his actions at the time.

“As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. … I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve the past,” he concluded. “I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports. I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better.”

Plenty of fans took aim at Timberlake for contributing to the mistreatment of Britney in the public eye at the height of her career. However, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the Crossroads star had no hard feelings.

“Britney does not hold a grudge against Justin over anything he’s said or done,” the insider added. “She feels that they were young and in love and both did stupid things when they were together. She was heartbroken when they separated, but it’s not something she dwells on now. She’s happy and happy for him.”

Despite their ups and downs, the twosome have seemingly kept up a friendly rapport on social media. Britney has shared videos of herself dancing to the soundtrack of her ex’s tunes — and even Jamie Lynn has gotten in on the fun.

“My parents. Divorce is hard,” the Zoey 101 alum teased in an Instagram comment in January after Nylon magazine posted a pic of the former couple at the 2001 American Music Awards in their matching denim outfits.