Britney Spears is getting candid about her single life.

“It’s so weird being single,” Spears, 42, confessed in a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday, December 10. “I’ve had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad.”

Alongside the post, The Woman in Me author shared a picture of a nun drinking from a teacup and went on to reveal that she doesn’t talk to herself “that nicely at all.”

“I’m easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve,” Spears added. “But I’m definitely changing all that … I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say, ‘Is this good for me???’”

The “Toxic” singer also shared that she likes a routine, and usually does “the same thing every day.”

“l’m honestly bored but I’m also scared of a lot of things,” she said. “The way I live my life is mine … I’ve had so many people interfere with that … But to know it’s ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing !!!”

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce from the pop star after just over one year of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. (Aside from Asghari, 29, Spears has tied the knot two other times. She previously wed Kevin Federline in October 2004, but the two split in 2007. They share two sons: Sean Preston and Jayden James. In January 2004, she tied the knot with Jason Alexander but the marriage was annulled after 55 hours.)

Prior to Spears and Asghari calling it quits, a source exclusively told Us that things had been rocky between the two of them.

“Britney and Sam have their ups and downs, but nobody can deny they love each other very much,” an insider said, adding that they were “determined to make their marriage work.”

The twosome, who met after he was cast in the video for her 2016 song “Slumber Party,” announced their engagement in September 2021 after nearly five years of dating. In April 2022, Spears and Asghari revealed they were expecting their first baby together. But in the following month, she shared she suffered a pregnancy loss.

In her memoir, Spears details feeling “giddy” after she learned she was pregnant and noted that she was “eager” to start a family with Asghari “for a long time” before they wed.

In October, Asghari revealed he loves how he’s portrayed in Spears’ memoir.

“That made me smile, to be honest,” Asghari said according to Page Six. “I’m freakin’ proud of her, and I hope she takes over the world.”