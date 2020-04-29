Britney Spears Says She's Lost Weight From Missing BF Sam Asghari

Absence makes the heart grow fonder — and the waist shrink? Britney Spears is missing her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, amid the coronavirus quarantine and believes their distance is the culprit of her weight loss.

“I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago …. so basically I haven’t seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime!!!! I have actually lost weight from missing him …. now none of my pants or shorts fit!!!!! Guess that’s what missing someone can do …. who else is experiencing this ????!” the “Womanizer” singer, 38, captioned three selfies of herself wearing a cropped shirt.

The Mississippi native has frequently sent social media shout-outs to the model, 26. One month earlier, Spears penned a sweet birthday tribute to Asghari, whom she has been dating since 2016.

“Happy early B-day to this man,” the “Lucky” singer wrote at the time. “I adore and love him more than anything ….. !!!! Happy Birthday @samasghari!!!!!!”

Later that month, Spears swooned over her boyfriend’s looks in a black-and-white photo that she snapped of the Iran native.

“Yes folks 🔥🔥🔥 he’s a stunner !!!!” she captioned the picture. “But I must say this shot is my favorite on his page …… why you ask ????! Well it’s because I shot it of course !!!! All I said was don’t look at the camera ….. he listened and it was magic ✨💕😉😉😉📸 !!!!”

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Spears and the personal trainer would often share their workouts together via Instagram. Asghari told Us Weekly in September 2019 that the couple are able to maintain their fitness routines because they “support each other as best as we can.”

Spears has continued to post videos of herself dancing and working out solo while social distancing. The “Toxic” singer even had some fun dancing to her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake‘s song “Filthy” earlier this month.

“PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius,” the Crossroads actress captioned the video on April 15. “Great song JT!!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD!!!!!!”

Spears’ other famous exes include Kevin Federline, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2007. The pair are the parents of sons Sean Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13.

