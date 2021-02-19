Britney Spears Shares Video of BF Sam Asghari Hiking With Her On His Back

Giddy up! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari recently took the time to enjoy The Great Outdoors together.

The “Toxic” singer, 39, shared a hilarious video of them hiking via Instagram on Thursday, February 18. The clip showed Spears riding on the back of Asghari, 26, for some time as they strolled together.

“I’m sorry I’m making you do this. I just don’t feel like walking right now,” the Louisiana native said in the video. “Are you OK?”

The video jumped slightly to another point in their hike as Spears declared, “This is so much fun.” Toward the end of the Instagram clip, she said to Asghari, “I feel like I’m on a horse. This is great!”

The Iran native was a good sport about the whole thing, smiling and not complaining one bit — at least on camera. Spears even at one point told him she thought they might have taken a wrong turn and he hardly flinched.

Asghari is supportive of Spears both literally — as the video shows — and figuratively, and the singer returns the favor. On Wednesday, February 17, an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that the “Scream & Shout” singer is a big believer in her beau’s acting dreams.

“She has been very supportive,” the source said.

Asghari made his onscreen debut in Fifth Harmony’s 2016 “Work From Home” music video. He had a small role in 2019’s Can You Keep a Secret? and appeared in an episode of NCIS. He also landed a part on BET’s The Family Business as an assassin.

“He auditioned for and booked the role in 2019,” the insider revealed, noting that Asghari will “reprise his role in season 3 once filming begins.”

Spears’ boyfriend, for his part, has had her back through legal drama and while she cared for her sick father, Jamie Spears, in late 2018. The pair also make sure to take time out of the spotlight together.

Earlier this month, a source told Us that people in Britney’s inner circle were wary of Asghari when he and the recording artist first started dating. He’s “proven to be a solid, dependable man who always has Britney’s best interests at heart,” however. The source called him “one of only a handful of people [Britney] can say that about.”

An insider previously revealed to Us that Asghari is everything Britney could have hoped for and more amid the challenges she’s faced.

“Sam has been an absolute dream come true for Britney,” a source told Us in May 2019. “He is such a positive light in her life. No one makes her smile this much — other than her boys [Sean Preston and Jayden], of course.”