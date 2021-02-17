Britney Spears Is ‘Very Supportive’ of Boyfriend Sam Asghari’s Acting Career

His biggest fan! In the midst of her own work hiatus, Britney Spears is gung ho about her boyfriend Sam Asghari’s budding acting career.

“She has been very supportive,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Asghari, 27, made his acting debut in Fifth Harmony’s 2016 “Work From Home” music video before meeting Spears, 39, on the set of her “Slumber Party” video, in which he played her love interest. After brief roles in the 2019 rom-com Can You Keep a Secret? and an episode of NCIS, he joined the cast of the BET+ crime drama The Family Business as assassin Armeen Shaw.

“He auditioned for and booked the role in 2019,” the source tells Us, noting that the personal trainer is set to “reprise his role in season 3 once filming begins.”

Asghari has been just as supportive of the Grammy winner and her career, which she put on hold in January 2019 to care for her sick father, Jamie Spears, and also to enjoy some time out of the spotlight.

“Sam has been an absolute dream come true for Britney,” a source exclusively told Us in May 2019. “He is such a positive light in her life. No one makes her smile this much — other than her boys [Sean Preston and Jayden], of course.”

The Iran native made headlines earlier this month when he slammed Jamie, who has been Britney’s conservator since February 2008.

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” Asghari wrote via his Instagram Stories on February 9. “In my opinion Jamie is a total dick. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

A source later exclusively told Us that while “several people in Britney’s life were iffy about Sam in the beginning of their relationship,” he has “proven to be a solid, dependable man who always has Britney’s best interests at heart.” The insider called the actor “one of only a handful of people [Britney] can say that about” amid her conservatorship, which significantly limits her control of her personal affairs and estate.

The “Sometimes” singer, who shares Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, has not released an album since August 2016. Her last concert took place in October 2018. Britney’s attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, said during a November 2020 court hearing that “she will not perform as long as her father is in charge of her career” because she is “afraid” of him.

With reporting by Diana Cooper