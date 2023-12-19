Three years after revealing she set fire to her home gym, Britney Spears shared a photo of the damage.

“Reflecting back remembering when I burnt the gym down in 2020 😉🤔 !!!” she captioned a pic of the fire’s aftermath on Monday, December 18. In the snap, the gym’s floor and equipment, including kettlebells and a bosu ball, are covered in ash from the fiery incident. Other items appear to be charred.

Spears, 42, turned off the ability to comment on the post.

The pop star’s latest Instagram upload comes three years after she revealed that candles caused an accidental fire in her Los Angeles home. “Hi, guys. I’m in my gym right now. I haven’t been in here for, like, six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately,” Spears explained in an April 2020 Instagram video. “Um, I had two candles, and, yeah, one thing led to another, and I burnt it down.”

She shared more details about the accident in the post’s caption, writing, “By the Grace of God the alarm 🚨 went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt 🙏🏼. Unfortunately, now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 !!!!”

One month later, the Ventura County Fire Department told Us Weekly that they were not alerted about the house fire and that there were “no records found” of phone calls made to her home from January 2019 through April of that year.

As a result of the incident, Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, told Entertainment Tonight that she banned candles from her family’s home. “We don’t light candles in our house, because I’m not good with candles,” she said in May 2022. “So literally, we just decided, like, no candles. “So, I think that we can prevent any future fires.” (Jamie Lynn, 32, shares daughter Maddie, 15, with ex Casey Aldridge and daughter Ivey, 5, with husband Jamie Watson.)

Britney gave fans another update on her gym renovations in June 2020. “Hi guys, I’m in my gym today, and yes, it is the gym that I burnt down. It’s still not fixed yet, but I’m getting there,” she said in an Instagram video before showing off her workout routine.

Britney is no stranger to sharing candid glimpses into her life with fans via social media. Earlier this month, she wrote via Instagram that “it’s so weird being single” following her split from husband Sam Asghari. News broke in August that the pair called it quits after 14 months of marriage. Us confirmed that Asghari, 29, filed for divorce on August 16.

“I’ve had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad … I’ve realized I don’t talk to myself that nicely at all … I’m easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve,” Britney captioned a photo of a nun drinking out of a teacup with a straw on December 10. “But I’m definitely changing all that … I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me ???”

She continued: “The way I live my life is mine … I’ve had so many people interfere with that … But to know it’s ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing !!!”