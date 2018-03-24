Oops, she did it again! Britney Spears showed off her toned torso and simultaneously gave her followers a reason to work out even harder ahead of bikini season.

The pop star, 36, shared a photo on Instagram on Friday, March 23, of herself in tiny shorts and a pink sports bra while in a gym. She captioned it, “Found my white booty shorts” with four winking-face emojis. Her followers couldn’t help but gush over Spears’ envy-inducing bod, with many praising her for looking so incredible. “How do you get your tummy so flat after two kids!? You look amazing!” one follower commented, while another fan wrote, “Whoa Britney! Looking like [your] mid 20’s again! Beautiful!” Another simply stated, “I want your body.”

Found my white booty shorts 😉😉😉😉 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 23, 2018 at 5:26pm PDT

Spears’ workout session comes amid a battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden, 11. The former flames are currently embroiled in a dispute over finances after the rapper, who has custody of their kids, requested an increase to his monthly child support. In addition to the $20,000 Federline already gets a month, he is hoping to get an extra $20,000 from Spears, whose successful Las Vegas residency grossed more than $137 million.

An insider previously told Us Weekly that Spears is “angry Kevin is asking for more money because she pays for everything” and believes he wants the money to support his four other children. “Britney feels as if she is paying for them also,” the insider says. “His rapping and DJ’ing don’t pay the bills.”

Meanwhile, the “…Baby One More Time” singer has another reason to show off the fruits of her labor: she’s the new face of Kenzo. In newly released photos announcing the collection, her abs are on full display.

