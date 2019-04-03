In his care. Britney Spears’ sons are with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, as she seeks treatment at a “wellness center that prioritizes physical, mental and spiritual well-being,” a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The source adds that the 41-year-old “has the boys” and “is considering going back to court for increased child support payments” for their 13-year-old, Sean, and 12-year-old, Jayden.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, April 3, that Spears, 37, had checked into a mental health facility and “will be there for a few weeks,” according to an insider. “Britney’s sons are in the full-time care of their dad, Kevin, for the time being,” the insider told Us, noting that her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, “has been nothing but supportive through everything.”

Spears — who had been on a nearly three-month hiatus from social media — also returned to Instagram on Wednesday to share a quote about the importance of self-care. “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit,” the quote read. The “Womanizer” songstress added the caption: “We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’ :).”

The Crossroads actress has been dealing with her father’s illness in recent months, even putting her Las Vegas show, BRITNEY: Domination, on an indefinite hiatus to care for 66-year-old Jamie Spears’ amid his health issues. (Jamie was hospitalized in October 2018 and underwent surgery after his colon ruptured.)

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family,” Spears said in a statement in January. “We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me. Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you.”

Spears and Federline were married from 2004 to 2007, and finally reached a child support agreement for their children in September 2018, after the popstar agreed to give the DJ a “significant increase” in his monthly payments.

