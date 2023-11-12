Britney Spears has responded to mother Lynne Spears’ recent claims about the pop star’s missing doll collection.

Britney, 41, took to Instagram on Saturday, November 11, to share a gushing note about her first experience meeting fellow pop star Taylor Swift — with an impassioned postscript for Lynne, 68.

“Mom I love you so so much, but there were 3 dolls in the cabinets when I went home 2 years ago,” Britney added. “Kinda really weird you would take them out and then put them back in. So messed up.”

Britney claimed in her The Woman in Me memoir, which came out last month, that she realized she “realized [she] never wanted to see” her family again after they tossed her childhood toys. In the book, Britney alleged that she visited her mom in Louisiana during the coronavirus pandemic after her relatives seemingly stopped answering phone calls.

During the visit, Britney discovered that her beloved Madame Alexander doll collection — which she had received when she was a child — was thrown away, along with multiple years’ “worth of my writing” and meaningful original poetry.

Lynne, however, has denied her eldest daughter’s claims and asserted that all the dolls are still in her possession.

“I’m not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals, but I would never do that!” Lynne — who shares Britney and her siblings, Bryan Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears, with ex-husband Jamie Spears — wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 9. “That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you.”

Lynne uploaded several photos of the dolls in question as further proof. “They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them,” she added. “Of course, I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you’d like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!”

On Saturday, Britney revealed that she has no interest in receiving the dolls. “Nope, I don’t want them,” the Grammy winner concluded her Instagram note. “Keep it all. I honestly don’t care anymore … honestly though.”

The message was included in the footnotes of a gushing post about Britney’s first experience meeting Swift, now 33. “During my Oops [I Did It Again] Tour, I got a knock at my door,” Britney recalled. “My good friend at the time was the assistant to my manager who was trying to become a manager himself. There was a knock, and then he said, ‘I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you.’ I was, like, ‘Of course!!!’”

Britney remembered that Swift sang a “beautiful song with her guitar” and was blown away by her “unbelievable” talent. Britney added, “We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation. Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She’s stunning!!!”