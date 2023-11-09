Lynne Spears shared her side of the story — and denied any wrongdoing — after Britney Spears claimed her mom had “thrown away” several of her childhood possessions.

“I’m not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals, but I would never do that!” Lynne, 68, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 9. “That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you.”

She shared several photos of the Madame Alexander dolls in question sitting in a room at her Louisiana home. Lynne also shared a picture of a journal sitting on a bed, seemingly untouched.

“They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them,” Lynne wrote of the dolls, insisting, “Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you’d like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!”

Lynne’s pictures appeared to be a direct response to Britney, 41, writing about a turning point in her relationship with her family in her memoir, The Woman in Me, which was released on October 24. According to Britney’s book, the musician “realized [she] never wanted to see” her loved ones again following a visit to see Lynne and her father, Jamie Spears, in Louisiana during the coronavirus pandemic.

Britney claimed that when she arrived at the home, her beloved Madame Alexander doll collection had been “thrown away” by her family. The “Toxic” singer had been keeping several items from her childhood at the house since she was admitted to a mental health facility in the early 2000s.

While in town, Britney claimed she discovered that multiple years “worth of [her] writing” had been trashed, including “binders” of meaningful original poetry. It was at that moment, the Grammy winner said, that she felt like her parents had “thrown me away,” which became a sign it was “time to find God” and cut ties.

Following a public breakdown, Britney was placed under a conservatorship in 2008 that was overseen in part by her father, now 71. The conservatorship came to an end in November 2021 after Britney legally fought to take her life back — and accused her loved ones of abusing their power.

Following her conservatorship and split from husband Sam Asghari in August, Britney expressed interest in reconciling with Lynne but not Jamie. (Asghari, 29, filed for divorce this past summer after 13 months of marriage.)

“Now that she no longer has Sam to rely on, she’s more open to possibly repairing the relationship with her mom,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “Britney knows it would take some time and she isn’t sure their connection could ever fully recover, but she’s open to the possibility.”

Britney and Lynne’s relationship, however, appears to have gotten worse since she wrote The Woman in Me. In the book, Britney slammed her mom for writing her own memoir in 2008 as the pop star was having a public crisis.

The Crossroads actress wrote that she believed Lynne was “trading” on her name by publishing her memoir, Through the Storm, so soon after Britney’s 2007 meltdown made headlines. Britney expressed frustration in her tell-all, writing that it was upsetting that Lynne was “making money” while she was struggling to bounce back.