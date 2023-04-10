A (TV) family affair! Britt Robertson married longtime love Paul Floyd in an intimate wedding attended by costars from years past.

“Wedding spam part 1,” Floyd captioned a slideshow of Instagram photos on Sunday, April 9, after tying the knot with Robertson, 32, in an outdoor ceremony. The first image in the carousel showed the actress bending over in her wedding gown at the altar while wearing a pair of chic sunglasses. Her groom stood by her side in a blue suit.

In a second snap, the pair posed for a goofy pic in front of a neon sign that read “The Robertson-Floyds.”

The First Time actress shared her own post celebrating the special milestone, writing via Instagram, “Worlds collide. What a wonderful Robertson-Floyd day it was.”

Robertson continued to recap the bash via her Instagram Story, reposting a handful of photos taken by the duo’s wedding guests. Pal Brittany Jung uploaded a pic of Robertson recovering in bed with fellow Secret Circle alums Phoebe Tonkin and Shelley Henning, which she captioned, “The bride lives.” Robertson added: “Barely…”

The Secret Circle‘s Thomas Dekker joined Tonkin, 33, and Henning, 36, at the celebration. “The Circle lives on @thomas.dekker @shelleyhennig 🌙🪄,” Tonkin wrote alongside a reunion photo with her costars. (The fantasy teen drama aired on The CW for one season from 2011 to 2012.)

The North Carolina native also partied with her former Life Unexpected costar Kristoffer Polaha. “My first-ever TV kid got married yesterday and it was a big, beautiful, fun day! Baze was proud, so was I!” the 46-year-old actor captioned pics with the bride, noting that series creator Liz Tigelaar was present. “We love you @brittlrobertson. Welcome to the family @likefloyd23!”

Robertson and Polaha appeared alongside Austin Butler, Shiri Appleby and Kerr Smith on the short-lived CW show, which was canceled in 2011 after two seasons.

The Longest Ride actress debuted her relationship with her now-husband in March 2022, calling him the “👑 of my ❤️” via Instagram. Floyd popped the question two months later on a rooftop in London.

“Introducing Brittany Leanna Robertson-Floyd. My wife to be x,” he gushed in a social media post at the time, giving a close-up glimpse of Robertson’s diamond ring.

Robertson previously dated her The First Time costar Dylan O’Brien after meeting on the set of the 2012 rom-com. Us broke the news in December 2018 that the twosome called it quits as Robertson sparked romance rumors with Quantico alum Graham Rogers. One year later, the Tomorrowland actress was spotted packing on the PDA with KJ Apa at Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con party in San Diego. (The Riverdale star, 25, has since moved on with Clara Berry, and the pair welcomed a baby in September 2021.)