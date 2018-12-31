A turbulent flight. Vanderpump Rules’ Brittany Cartwright is looking for help after allegedly being assaulted by a fellow passenger as she deboarded a plane in Miami.

“I’m so disgusted by what happened to me today while flying from Atlanta to Miami,” the reality star, 29, tweeted on Sunday, December 30. “@Delta I hope you see this and take the necessary measures, defending what is right, as I know I will.” The model also attached screenshots of a note explaining what happened on the flight.

She wrote: “I cannot believe this day!!! I was in the first class airplane bathroom on Delta (right by the flight attendants by the way) when a woman started shaking my door a good 3 to 4 times when I had already told her someone was in there. When I stepped out I showed her the door and pointed out where it said occupied and vacant.”

I’m so disgusted by what happened to me today while flying from Atlanta to Miami. @Delta I hope you see this and take the necessary measures, defending what is right, as I know I will. pic.twitter.com/R2X7LAHIJN — Brittany Cartwright (@BNCartwright) December 30, 2018

The woman then went back to her seat and allegedly started “pointing,” “talking about” and “making fun of” Cartwright, who was with fiancé Jax Taylor at the time.

“Not only did she do all of this, [but] she [also] walks out of the plane in front of me and right after we get out of the jet bridge she stops to get behind me, PUSHES ME and PULLS MY HAIR,” the Pump Rules star added.

When the couple arrived to their house in Miami, they realized the woman had put gum in Cartwright’s hair during the altercation, which had to be cut out.

“This kind of behavior is not acceptable and I will be pressing charges,” the makeup artist wrote. “This incident was complete assault. … I did absolutely nothing to deserve this. … I will make sure this lady knows she can’t treat people this way. If this is what she will do at an AIRPORT (and get away with it) imagine what she is doing elsewhere.”

Cartwright later told a Twitter user that “not one [Delta] worker [in the airport] came to help,” to which the airline replied, “Hi, Brittany. I just want you to know someone from our Executive team will be in touch with you.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Delta Air Lines for comment.

