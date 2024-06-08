The Valley star Brittany Cartwright opened up about her feud with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

“I’m just gonna say this short and sweet because I didn’t know that she was gonna talk about that on the reunion,” Cartwright said on the Friday, June 7, episode of her “When Reality Hits” podcast, which she co-hosts with costar and husband Jax Taylor. “I was kind of taken back by that because at that point, she had already apologized to me, [and] I had already apologized to her. So, we were completely fine, everything was good so I was kinda thrown. Like, ‘Why is this being talked about at the reunion?’”

The third part of the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion aired on Bravo on May 28. During the reunion, Kent, 33, explained that her problem with Cartwright, 35, began with a text exchange between Cartwright and Lala’s mother, Lisa Burningham. The Valley star had asked Burningham why she had hired the same nanny that Cartwright and Taylor employ for their 3-year-old son Cruz.

“Brittany acted so out of pocket on the day of my gender reveal,” Lala told host Andy Cohen during the reunion. “She reached out to my mother and was so f–king out of pocket.”

She added, “Do not text my mother the day that I find out that we’re having a baby girl and say, ‘Did you really hire our nanny without our permission?’ First of all, you’re in Kentucky with [your son] Cruz, and she said, ‘I have Jax yelling at me.’ And I said, ‘Well, then you need to have Jax call me so I can eat him alive instead.’”

Speaking on “When Reality Hits,” Brittany explained that she and Lala have since reconciled, so she “didn’t really understand” when the issue was reignited during the VPR reunion.

“I do love Lala and my mistake was writing the text message, which was a nice message — I would never be rude or mean to anybody, let me make that very clear,” Cartwright continued. “But, my mistake was writing the message on that day, I shouldn’t have done that. I apologized immediately for that.”

Cartwright added that it took her and Jax “a long time” to find a nanny that they “truly trusted with Cruz,” saying that their son “needs certain people that are constant and in his life.” She also noted that the situation “sounded way worse on the reunion” than what had happened.

“We literally only have me, Jax and our nanny here. That’s why it was important to me,” she said. “It’s not because of any other thing. If I would’ve known or asked, I would’ve been like, ‘Yes, of course, go for it. Use her for the day!’ It was just more of the shock value.”

She concluded, “Me and Jax were already in such a bad place, so I just kind of wrote a message on a day that I shouldn’t have. But we had already apologized to each other and gotten over it since then.”

As for Kent, when asked if she was still feuding with Cartwright during her Amazon Live on May 31, the VPR star said, “TBD. I like that answer.”