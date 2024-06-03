Lala Kent doesn’t seem to be forgetting — or forgiving — her feud with Brittany Cartwright over a babysitter.

Kent, 33, was asked whether she made up with Cartwright, 35, during her Amazon Live on Friday, May 31, to which she responded, “TBD. I like that answer.” The Vanderpump Rules star didn’t offer any more details about the friendship after recently outing their issues.

Bravo viewers were surprised when Kent confirmed her ongoing problems with Cartwright at the VPR season 11 reunion.

“Brittany acted so out of pocket on the day of my gender reveal,” Kent said during a May episode. “She reached out to my mother and was so f–king out of pocket.”

According to Kent, Cartwright reached out to her mother, Lisa Burningham, the same day she was celebrating her second pregnancy. (Kent is currently expecting a child via IUI. She is already a mother to 3-year-old daughter Ocean, whom she shares with ex Randall Emmett.)

“Do not text my mother the day that I find out that we’re having a baby girl and say, ‘Did you really hire our nanny without our permission?’” Kent said. “First of all, you’re in Kentucky with [your son] Cruz, and she said, ‘I have Jax yelling at me.’ And I said, ‘Well, then you need to have Jax call me so I can eat him alive instead.’”

Kent also appeared annoyed at the use of nanny instead of babysitter.

“People like to get real Hollywood quickly and call babysitters nannies. Babysitter and nanny? Very different things,” Kent added. “Had it not been Brittany, my mom would have slapped this ho the next time she saw her. My 63-year-old f–king mom is being questioned by Kentucky muffin. Are you joking?”

Cartwright, who shares 3-year-old son Cruz with estranged husband Jax Taylor, hasn’t publicly addressed Kent’s comments. She previously showed her support when Kent discussed her plans to expand her family solo amid her custody battle with Emmett, 53, over Ocean.

“I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way. I don’t want another person involved,” Kent said about considering a sperm donor during a “Scheananigans” podcast episode in November 2022. “There’s such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live. I’m not taking the chance. Like, I am so scarred from all of this s—t that has happened in my life.”

In March, Kent announced her pregnancy and has since confirmed she is expecting another girl. She has also used her platform to defend how she chose her donor.

“I don’t care about looks. And you know, genetics are fickle,” she said on her “Give Them Lala” podcast in March. “You could have two people from the same mom and dad and they look nothing alike. I get that. But I did say, ‘What does he look like?'”

Kent said she wanted to “eliminate as many questions” as possible.

“So I was like, ‘I would prefer that this baby kind of have the same aesthetic look as me, my mom [and] Ocean.’ So when they come into this world, it’s not only like, ‘You don’t have a dad because I got you from a donor,'” she concluded. “I just want to eliminate any sort of toughness for them. Because the world is already tough when you come from a totally normal family. I don’t want to make it any tougher for them.”