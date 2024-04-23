Lala Kent had certain criteria about what she did — and didn’t — want to know when choosing the sperm donor ahead of her second pregnancy.

“I would say that looks were the lowest on the totem pole. In the sense that I wasn’t walking in being like, ‘I want a supermodel of a man.’ I really wanted humor and I didn’t want to see adult photos. That made it too personal for me,” Kent, 32, explained on the Monday, April 22, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “The child[hood] photos were great.”

While talking to guest Sydney Sharon from California Cryobank, Kent noted that “genetics are fickle” and offered more insight into her thought process.

“Two kids could come from the exact same mom and dad and look totally different. I wanted to eliminate as much hardship as possible,” she said. “The world is hard enough and I didn’t want to make it harder. I looked at physical appearance in the sense that I wanted this baby to resemble the family.”

Kent ultimately chose her donor based on a poem, song and animal he mentioned in his profile, adding, “He talked about things that I could relate to.”

Earlier this month, Vanderpump Rules viewers saw Kent enlist her costars, including Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney and Ally Lewber, to read through profiles.

“This is a monumental moment in my life. We are picking my future child, who is going to be a part of my life until I die. I want to take this science jargon out of it a little bit,” Kent, who shares 3-year-old daughter Ocean with ex Randall Emmett, explained on the April episode. “I am trying to figure out little ways where I can look at this baby and go, ‘You were brought here out of so much love.’ It may look different but love is love.”

Kent praised the first donor immediately for having “it all” based on his paperwork. “He is tall at 6’2 with a lean and athletic build. He’s kind, polite and friendly. He has a gentle demeanor,” she noted.

Shay, 38, however, was more interested in the mystery man’s personal interests. “His favorite song is ‘Grown Ocean’ and his favorite animal is a lion. We are done here,” Shay said before elaborating in a confessional. “Let’s close the binders and open Lala’s legs because this is her sperm.”

The group subsequently chose the first donor. “We are doing it. I have my baby daddy,” Kent told the cameras. “Going this route to have a baby is giving me what my heart and soul so badly want. It is very exciting — everything that is happening.”

She continued: “The plan is that I really would like a Virgo baby. Because I am ready to get this happening, I am thinking November or December insemination and that would put me at August or September due date. So next summer I will be bumping around.”

Kent announced her plans to go through intrauterine insemination (IUI) earlier this year. She announced her pregnancy in March, and one month later, Kent shared that she is expecting another girl.

Before confirming her exciting news, Kent previously discussed her decision to have another child without a partner. Kent specifically highlighted how her high-profile split from Emmett, 53, resulted in ongoing custody negotiations over Ocean.

“I will not even attempt to try and do it a different way. I don’t want another person involved,” Kent said about considering a sperm donor during a “Scheananigans” podcast episode in November 2022. “There’s such a high chance of it not working out, especially where we live. I’m not taking the chance. Like, I am so scarred from all of this s—t that has happened in my life.”