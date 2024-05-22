You can add Brittany Cartwright to the list of people caught in a feud with Lala Kent.

Lala, 33, explained her problem with Brittany, 35, in a clip from part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion.

“Brittany acted so out of pocket on the day of my gender reveal,” she said. “She reached out to my mother and was so f–king out of pocket.”

When host Andy Cohen asked her to elaborate, Lala described a text exchange between Brittany and her mother, Lisa Burningham.

“Do not text my mother the day that I find out that we’re having a baby girl and say, ‘Did you really hire our nanny without our permission?’” Lala said. “First of all, you’re in Kentucky with [your son] Cruz, and she said, ‘I have Jax yelling at me.’” And I said, ‘Well, then you need to have Jax call me so I can eat him alive instead.’”

Lala also offered a point of clarification that Brittany was talking about her babysitter, not nanny.

“People like to get real Hollywood quickly and call babysitters nannies,” she said. “Babysitter and nanny? Very different things.”

Lala continued, “Had it not been Brittany, my mom would have slapped this ho the next time she saw her. My 63-year-old f–king mom is being questioned by Kentucky muffin. Are you joking?”

Lala announced in March that she is pregnant with her second baby, whose name she has not yet revealed. She’s having baby No. 2 through intrauterine insemination (IUI) and shares her first daughter, 3-year-old Ocean, with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.

The Vanderpump Rules star has been open on the show about her pregnancy and has said she will raise the baby alongside her mother.

“This is a monumental moment in my life. We are picking my future child, who is going to be a part of my life until I die. I want to take this science jargon out of it a little bit,” Lala explained in the ​​April 16 episode of VPR. “I am trying to figure out little ways where I can look at this baby and go, ‘You were brought here out of so much love.’ It may look different, but love is love.”

“This is not how I pictured my life, and I’m just beyond grateful that this is an option,” she added. “If there is one thing that I feel I am good at in my life it is that I am a good mom. So this is very fun but obviously we are picking my baby daddy.”

Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion airs on Bravo Tuesday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET.