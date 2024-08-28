Brittany Cartwright was spotted out on the town with a friend hours after filing for divorce from Jax Taylor after five years of marriage.

The Valley star, 35, was photographed going to dinner with friends in a blue ribbed midi dress on Tuesday, August 27. She accessorized with a brown Louis Vuitton purse, pointed-toe heels and tousled waves in her hair. She was with Zack Wickham, who costars with her on the Bravo show, and they went to dinner at Taisho, a Japanese restaurant in Sherman Oaks, California.

The outing came just hours after news broke that Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair share son Cruz, 3, whom Cartwright is seeking primary legal and physical custody of with visitation for Taylor, 45. She does not want the court to award spousal support to either of them.

While neither has directly spoken out on the divorce yet, Cartwright recently shared several glammed-up photos via Instagram with empowering captions.

“Out with the old, in with the new. 💚,” she wrote alongside snaps of herself in a sexy green cutout dress on Friday, August 24. On Tuesday, she showed off a closeup with glowy makeup and beachy waves in her hair with the caption, “Getting my sparkle back. ✨”

Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor, who she married in June 2019, six months after confirming their separation in February. Divorce papers obtained by Us Weekly list their date of separation as January 24.

“Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” Cartwright shared on her and Taylor’s “When Reality Hits” podcast in February. “I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about.”

In her April Us cover story, Cartwright put the ball in Taylor’s court, explaining, “Things are in his hands if he’s going to fix some things in our relationship,” which started when they met in 2015.

“He needs to go to therapy,” she told Us at the time. “He doesn’t need to be staying out at the bar all the time. He needs to respect me more and stop taking me for granted. I was the closest person to him and was kind of like his punching bag. He was always giving me jabs. I can’t deal with that for the rest of my life.”

Taylor checked into an in-patient mental health treatment facility at the end of July. “Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast,” a rep for Taylor told Us in a statement on July 30. “He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter.”

The estranged pair are currently filming The Valley season 2 amid their divorce.