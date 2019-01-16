To prenup, or not to prenup? Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright revealed if she and her fiancé, Jax Taylor, plan to sign a prenuptial agreement before they get married — and her answer might surprise you.

Cartwright, 29, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen with Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney on Tuesday, January 15, and got candid about her future plans with Taylor, 39.

“Uh, no,” the Kentucky native said when host Andy Cohen asked a fan’s question about the potential for a prenup between the engaged couple.

“Is that a good idea?” Cohen, 50, followed up, to which a laughing Cartwright replied, “I mean, we’ve talked about it, but … yeah. We don’t think we want to.”

Cartwright and Taylor got engaged in June 2018, a year after the SUR bartender was caught cheating on his now-fiancée with fellow SURver Faith Stowers. The Eastern Kentucky University alum briefly split from Taylor following the cheating scandal, but ultimately decided to give him another chance because she is “very big on forgiveness.”

“It is hard, trust me, and there are still days, sometimes, when you can’t help but think of horrible things from the past,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in November. “But, for the most part, we’ve moved mountains in this relationship. I feel like we’re almost starting over, but we’ve grown so much. … I can just tell in our everyday lives that he’s changed.”

The model has regained the former cheerleader’s trust back, which is why Cartwright also sided with her husband-to-be in the Lindsay Lohan hookup debacle. The Mean Girls actress, 32, appeared on WWHL on Wednesday, January 9, and told Lisa Vanderpump that Taylor was lying in December 2017 when he said they hooked up years ago.

“I’ve never even met him,” Lohan said, to which the reality star replied on Twitter, “She’s a liar. My two friends, who have nothing to gain, were with me the whole night. That’s all I will say on this. So you are lyin darlin.”

The blogger backed up her man and told Cohen, “I actually do believe [Jax] and his friends backed him up, so … I believe Jax.”

