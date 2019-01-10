Well, that’s awkward. Lindsay Lohan opened up about her rumored hookup with Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor — and claimed it never happened.

The Mean Girls actress, 32, appeared on the Wednesday, January 9, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when the question came up during a segment of Plead the Fifth in which Lisa Vanderpump asked her to describe the reality star as a lover.

“Lisa, I love you but I’ve never even met him,” Lohan exclaimed. “I never met him, really, yes.” She added with a nod to her Parent Trap characters, “Maybe he met, like, Annie or Hallie.”

Cohen, 50, quipped, “you’re calling Jax Taylor a liar?” to which Lohan replied, “yep, yes.”

Taylor, 39, claimed during a December 2017 interview on Bravo’s Daily Dish that he had hooked up with the actress years ago.

“There was a little situation,” he explained at the time. “I think it was when she got married to Samantha Ronson, like a week later. That was around that time. It was at a nightclub, we just ended up back at her spot, and it was what it was.” (Lohan was not actually married to Ronson, but dated her from 2008 to 2009.)

Taylor added that he had recently ran into Lohan at a DailyMail party earlier in December. “Her table was right next to mine, and I did not recognize her at all,” he claimed. ”I mean, I really didn’t recognize her. She looks great. Just a lot different.”

Lohan’s alleged encounter with Taylor wasn’t the only falsity that the New York native debunked during her appearance on WWHL. She also opened up about her rumored feud with Kim Kardashian after the two seemingly had a heated exchange of comments on Instagram in January 2018.

“I love Kim, so, I just was confused about the braids,” Lohan said of her comment on the reality star’s photo of her rocking dreadlocks. “We’re friends. Yeah, [friends] with all her family.” (Kardashian, 38, responded at the time calling out Lohan for speaking with a fake accent.)

