Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor Says He Hooked Up With Lindsay Lohan

Jax Taylor loves to kiss and tell. The Vanderpump Rules star claimed he once hooked up with Lindsay Lohan — and recently ran into her years later.

“There was a little situation,” Taylor told The Daily Dish. “I think it was when she got married to Samantha Ronson, like a week later. That was around that time. It was at a nightclub, we just ended up back at her spot, and it was what it was.” While Lohan did not actually marry Ronson, the women did date from 2008 to 2009.

The Bravo star also claimed that he ran into the Mean Girls star at the DailyMail holiday party earlier this month.

“Her table was right next to mine, and I did not recognize her at all,” Taylor said. ”I mean, I really didn’t recognize her. She looks great. Just a lot different.”

Despite their past, Taylor did not speak with Lohan at the party.

“No, I don’t think Brittany would have liked that … Brittany was with me,” the 38-year-old reality star explained. “Like I said it was so long ago, and it was one of those things, it was just a drunken night and it didn’t mean anything … ancient history.”

As previously reported, it was revealed during the season 6 premiere of Vanderpump Rules that Taylor cheated on his current girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, with former SUR employee Faith Stowers.

Stowers spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about their hookup earlier this month.

“I was torn about it. I was, cause I know men always say that. I know men say, ‘Oh, things aren’t working out, I’m breaking up, or I’m leaving my wife,’” Stowers told Us about how her relationship with Taylor started. “They say things like that a lot, but I had heard this for two months that it was trouble in paradise, and now I’m hearing that he’s actually leaving her. He comes over at 3 in the afternoon, middle of the day, he was out running errands in my area, so I’m thinking, ‘OK, nothing’s gonna happen.’ I was in the room writing music, so I had my recorder on. I let him come over, he comes into the room and it was almost immediate.”

Despite his cheating, Taylor and Cartwright are still together and wedding bells may be in their future.

“Seeing how she is with people, seeing how she is with me, I don’t really want to be with anybody else. And then I also don’t want her to be with anybody else,” the SUR bartender told Us exclusively on December 11. “And so, I don’t want to lose her. So if marriage is what we need to do, then that’s what we’re gonna do.”

