Brittany Mahomes is “fully recovered” after fracturing her back earlier this year.

“You know, I’m doing great,” Mahomes, 28, told E! News in an interview published on Friday, May 24. “I’m living my best life. My back is no longer broken, so that’s good.”

Mahomes noted that she’s “still in the gym” and “back to doing the things that I’ve always been able to do” before her injury, adding, “[I’m] just staying on top of my health and being, you know, [being] active and healthy for my kids and my dogs is super important to me.”

Brittany is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, her former high school sweetheart. They share daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 17 months.

In March, Brittany encouraged fellow mothers to take care of their bodies after revealing that she suffered an injury.

“Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time alongside a snap of herself wearing an emergency room band. “Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back.”

Brittany shared a photo of Patrick, 28, holding a beer and strolling with Sterling in a subsequent Instagram Story, captioning the snap, “But maybe [vacationing] with my homies will maybe make it better?”

The family of four spent time in Los Cabos, Mexico, that month, and fans followed along as Brittany shared glimpses of the getaway. “Perfect angel that hates sand 😂,” she teased via her Instagram Story alongside a photo of her son sitting in a lounge chair.

In a separate video, Bronze cried into the pillows on his seat. “Are you good, bro?” his mom joked off camera.

Healing from her injury didn’t prevent Brittany from having fun. Earlier this month, she shared an inside look at her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 60th anniversary launch photo shoot in Belize. She sported a tiny red two-piece with a halter top and G-string bottoms, topping off the look with a cherry-colored cowgirl hat.

“It’s @si_swimsuit launch week,” 🥰 she wrote via Instagram.

In another photo, flaunted a hot pink bikini with a white patterned triangle top and cheeky bottoms, leaning against a dock while soaking up the sun.

Brittany also shared a photo of herself in a crochet set while sitting on a wooden chair. “Gonna be EPIC 🔥🔥🔥,” she wrote. “Had such an incredible time with the @si_swimsuit team, still can’t believe I got this opportunity and like really can’t wait for the launch.”

The couple continued to celebrate Brittany’s success at a star-studded Sports Illustrated bash in New York City. “Proud of you❤️ @brittanylynne,” Patrick captioned red carpet pics via Instagram.