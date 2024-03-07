Brittany Mahomes is warning fellow moms to take care of their bodies after suffering an injury.

“Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor,” Mahomes, 28, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 6, alongside a photo of herself donning a hospital bracelet. “Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back.”

Despite the health scare, Brittany, who shares daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 14 months, with husband Patrick Mahomes, is still trying to find the best of a bad situation. In a second Instagram Story, Brittany posted a photo of Patrick, 28, holding a can of Coors Light and walking with their daughter, captioning the sweet snap, “But maybe vacating with my homies will maybe make it better?”

Brittany and Patrick were high school sweethearts after meeting in 2011. They dated for several years before attending different colleges — Patrick played football at Texas Tech University while Brittany attended the University of Texas at Tyler — but remained a couple. They tied the knot in Hawaii in March 2022.

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Matthews’ Cutest Family Photos Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have embraced their roles as parents after welcoming children Sterling and Bronze. The couple, who started dating in high school, got engaged in August 2020 after Mahomes’ Super Bowl LIV win earlier that year. One month after the quarterback proposed, the pair announced that Matthews was pregnant with their first […]

Brittany has been a fixture by her husband’s side he was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. Last month, she was in the stands while Patrick led his team to victory at Super Bowl LVIII, where the Chiefs ultimately defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime. While accepting the Vince Lombardi trophy on the field post-game, Patrick gave his wife and kids a special shoutout.

“It means the world [that they’re here]. The whole family of Kansas City and [the] Chiefs Kingdom is special,” Patrick gushed during the trophy presentation. “Brittany’s a great wife with two great kids. I can’t ask for anything better than this.”

The family of four continued their celebration a week later by jetting off to Disneyland. “I’m having a great time with the family just celebrating the Super Bowl championship. Let’s enjoy the park, baby,” Patrick said via an Instagram video sharing the brood’s adventures. In addition to hopping on attractions and meeting famous Disney characters, Patrick rode on a float with Mickey and Minnie Mouse during a parade in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle.

Throughout his career, Patrick has been adamant about showcasing how professional athletes can also have a prospering personal life. That was a major message in his 2023 docuseries, Quarterback, where he set out to “show people a glimpse of what it’s like to be in the NFL and have a great family.”

“I think everybody knows it’s hard work, but I think balancing football with life and just being a normal guy and [having] a normal family, I think that’s what people are really gonna see, not only from me, but from Marcus [Mariota] and from Kirk [Cousins],” the QB exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2023. “And you could still be great at your profession but have a great family too. We wanted to show people a glimpse of what it is to be in the NFL and to have a great family. And I think we did that.”

Brittany, for her part, told Yahoo!Life that she is still figuring out how to find the right “balance” between her career and motherhood.

“At the end of the day, my kids are watching me, and I want them to know that I’m working hard,” she told the outlet last month. “I’m out here doing things as well, because they noticed their dad’s gone all the time. And he’s working hard and doing stuff that he loves. So, I want them to see both of us going out and conquering the world.”

Related: Brittany Mahomes’ Hottest Bikini Moments of All Time Brittany Mahomes is a bikini babe. From sexy one-pieces to cheeky two-pieces, there isn’t a design Mahomes can’t rock. One of her most standout swim style moments came in February 2024 when she was announced as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie. In the spread, she rocked a fiery cutout one-piece, an itty-bitty red bikini top, […]

Brittany noted that despite the hustle and bustle, parenting has only become more fun as her kids continue to get older, especially when it comes to Sterling, who is finding her own personality.

“Just seeing her blossom into basically her own human is kind of like the best thing ever,” she gushed. “Her being able to speak for herself and communicate fully with us is pretty awesome.” When it comes to Bronze, they’re focused on his next major milestone — walking. “He would rather crawl,” she quipped. “But we’re trying to get him up on his feet and moving so that he can play with his sister. Sterling cannot wait for him to be able to run around and play with her.”

Whatever comes next, Brittany said she’s excited for the future. “I can’t wait to see where our family goes from here,” she said.