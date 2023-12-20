Brittany Mahomes has had enough with the haters.

Mahomes, 28, told internet trolls to back off via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 19. “Recently there has been ALOT more rude ass people on here, waaaay more then [sic] normal,” Mahomes wrote, adding, “I’m not sure where yall came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from….please.”

The clapback appeared to be in response to negative comments left on Mahomes’ most recent Instagram post, which she shared after husband Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, December 17. In the upload, Brittany wore a sleek black dress and white peacoat paired with black boots rather than repping Patrick’s jersey number and team colors. (The couple share daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 12 months.)

“Why can’t you wear Chiefs gear and support KC like Taylor [Swift] does?” one social media user asked in the comments section, referring to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend. (Brittany and Swift, 34, have been spotted together at multiple Chiefs games since sparking up a friendship in recent months.)

A second troll commented, “Why does she have to be there? Why can’t you watch it on tv I don’t get it.”

The backlash isn’t limited to pics of Brittany, however. A third Instagram user shared their thoughts on a photo of Brittany and Patrick, 28, taking their kids to meet Santa Claus. “It would be nice to see your kids smiling and happy sometimes,” the hater wrote. “I’ve never seen littles look so miserable in every photo all the time as these two.”

While Brittany receives hate from some online, others have the former soccer player’s back.

“Beautiful ❤️ love the way you support your husband and the team,” one fan gushed in a comment on Brittany’s latest Instagram post. “Ignore the haters. I’ve never understood why people feel the need to follow a page and then tear that person down. You don’t deserve all these hateful comments.” A second follower added, “What I admire most about @brittanylynne is when people come at her for things she has done or she has said, she stands her ground and politely tells them to F off.”

Since her husband’s rise to NFL fame, Brittany has gotten used to shutting down negativity. During an Instagram Q&A in August, one follower asked, “Does it bother you when people continue to talk s—t about you? Team Britt always!”

She responded, “It used to yes. But not anymore. I could give two s—ts about people’s opinion of me that don’t even know me.”

Brittany previously found herself in hot water in January 2022 when she celebrated a Chiefs victory by spraying fans with champagne. She raised eyebrows once again in October 2021 by tweeting, “Refs are never in our favor.”

In July, fans started to see things from Brittany’s perspective after she and Patrick were featured in Netflix’s Quarterback.

“I was not prepared for this,” she said in the series while discussing her life in the spotlight. “And at such a young age. We were in love, and I loved him with all of my heart. But, you know, I didn’t expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this.”

Viewers later took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts on the revelations.

“I’m most excited for @netflix Quarterback episodes to have an in depth look of how badass and supportive @BrittanyLynne is for our QB 🔥 It starts at home, and she’s clearly killin it in every way as a mom and wife,” one wrote, while another added, “I so agree i love following BrittanyLynne she is special.”

Brittany responded to the praise, writing, “I appreciate kind people 🥹🙏 Thanks girl! 💖.”