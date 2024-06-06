Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson Marries Actress Jodi Balfour

Broad City star Abbi Jacobson and actress Jodi Balfour are married!

The couple announced their nuptials in an interview with Cultured magazine published on Wednesday, June 5, revealing that they got married at Public Records in New York City in off-the-rack dresses from The Row.

“After so much distance, we wanted the wedding to feel like that first sweaty shoulder moment — total togetherness,” Balfour told Cultured of their intimate wedding. “I think we did that.”

“We got married!” Balfour, 37, captioned an Instagram post sharing the news and photos from the wedding on Wednesday.

Balfour, who stars in Apple TV+’s For All Mankind, told Cultured that she first met Jacobson, 40, virtually during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. At the time, she had just experienced the loss of a sibling and been through a breakup.

“It was a watershed year for me in many ways. Meeting Abbi felt like the pinnacle of a long-overdue step in my own evolution,” she said.

The couple then met in person at Jacobson’s home in Los Angeles, where both stars said it felt like love at first sight.

“I made her walk outside to the backyard by herself so I could have a moment to say to myself, ‘Oh God, I’m in love,’” said Jacobson.

The couple’s wedding didn’t go without a hitch, however. They had to pivot their outdoor wedding to an indoor ceremony due to rain.

“It was such kismet because the ceremony was not what we expected, but it was exactly what we’d hoped for,” said Jacobson. “People were packed together. When we looked out at the audience, our friends were on stools, peeking through the plants, and sitting on top of the booths. I’ve never been to a wedding like that.”

As for their wedding dresses, Jacobson and Balfour both wore outfits from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s The Row.

“Thanks Mary-Kate,” joked Jacobson.

Balfour and Jacobson first went public with their relationship via Instagram in October 2021.

“One year with this incredible human. Don’t know how I got so lucky,” Jacobson captioned a photo of her kissing Balfour on the cheek.

Balfour shared her own pic of her and Jacobson kissing, and captioned it: “365 days of the best surprise of my life.”