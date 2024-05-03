Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader and husband Billy Haire have been separated for months.

Nader, 27, and Haire are gearing up for a divorce after four years of marriage, Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, May 3. The estranged couple’s decision to split was amicable. (Page Six was first to report the news.)

The duo first met in New York City and were together for three years before Haire, an advertising executive, proposed in October 2018. Their first date was actually a nightmare, per Nader, but things ended up working out.

“I ate like my first bite of sushi — he already had everything ordered — and I sprinted to the bathroom, and I was projectile vomiting everywhere,” she shared in a November 2022 interview. “Because I got really sick, I had a stomach disease that I didn’t know about.”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

She added, “Then I sprinted out of the date and he thought that I just didn’t like him, and that was my way of getting out of it. But I did like him at the time, and I do now. There were many dates after that — he was totally hooked after I sprinted out throwing up.”

They got married during a December 2019 wedding ceremony in New Orleans.

“We saw a lot of venues in New Orleans, and when we walked in, we immediately knew the church was a perfect fit for us,” Nader told Brides in December 2019, when detailing their nuptials. “It is a beautiful Catholic church connected to a historic convent.”

Nader further discussed her history with New Orleans during an interview with People about their wedding.

Related: Celebrities Who Love Models Some celebs, like Adam Levine, Tom Brady, Paris Hilton, and Matthew McConaughey, have become famous for their storied relationships with high-profile models. Here's a look at some of the most famous modelizers in showbiz.

“I grew up in Louisiana and went to college in New Orleans for two years and love everything about the city,” the model gushed. “We will have some fun New Orleans traditions incorporated, like a line parade after the ceremony. It’s a staple for New Orleans weddings.”

Despite being a southern girl at heart, Nader has since become a New Yorker — especially as her modeling career has continued to blossom. She was offered her first shoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2019 after getting discovered in a “Swim Search.” She’s appeared in the magazine every year since, even nabbing a cover in the 2023 issue.

While Nader didn’t discuss her marriage to Haire in many interviews following her rise to fame, she often shared snippets of their relationship on social media. The former duo was last spotted together in February during what appeared to be a romantic vacation to Mexico.