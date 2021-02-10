Bruce Springsteen Arrested for DWI and Reckless Driving in November

The Boss in trouble. Bruce Springsteen was arrested on Saturday, November 14, in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, Us Weekly confirms.

The singer, 71, was cited for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area when detained in the Gateway National Recreation Area. The New Jersey native was cooperative throughout the entire process and according to TMZ, is set to appear in court in the upcoming weeks.

The news comes just days after Springsteen teamed up with Jeep for an emotional Super Bowl commercial, his first-ever ad, which aired during the big game on CBS on Sunday, February 7.

Springsteen narrated the ad, which was about finding a middle ground in the intense world of politics that the United States is in.

“All are more than welcome to come meet here in the middle,” the E Street Band leader says in the video. “It’s no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear.”

The two-minute commercial features the 20-time Grammy winner visiting a church and later meditating. “We can make it to the mountaintop, through the desert,” he says in the clip. “And we will cross this divide.” At the end of the commercial, “ReUnited States of America” is written across the screen

Springsteen released his latest album, Letter to You, in October 2020 — his first album with the E Street Band in six years — which focuses a lot on loss and hope he feels now.

“Having the experience of having been here. As I’ve gotten older, I appreciate that experience more and more each day. I appreciate each sunrise and sunset,” he told NPR of the release. “I was in the ocean yesterday in the middle of October, and there was just a moment where I just thought about how wonderful that was. And the fact that I’ve sustained these relationships in my band for 45, 50 years and that we continue to be a unit that functions at its highest level this late in the day — these are all things that I find great hope in. And in the love that’s in my life; I find tremendous hope in simply the love that I have amongst my band members and amongst my family. And death is just a part of all those things, you know? So I feel like a lucky guy.”