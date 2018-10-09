Bruno Mars Jokingly Hires Ed Sheeran to Sing Him Happy Birthday

Everything about this is perfect. Bruno Mars enlisted Ed Sheeran to serenade him on his 33rd birthday — and he actually showed up!

“You know you’ve made it when you can hire Ed Sheeran to sing you Happy Birthday #ExtraForever! #HappyBrunoMarsDay!” Mars captioned an Instagram video of the Brit singing on Monday, October 8.

“Happy birthday to two-time Super Bowl-performing Bruno,” Sheeran belts out in the footage. “Happy birthday to you.”

Sheeran tried his best not to smile during the hilarious clip. Mars, meanwhile, cut into a tower of cupcakes while he wore a gold paper birthday hat.

The stars hung out backstage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Mars is currently on his 24K Magic Tour, which will end at Aloha Stadium in Hawaii in November.

Back in August, the “Shape of You” singer, 27, teased a secret collaboration with Mars. “I was in the studio the other day with him,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “We know each other very well. We hangout.”

The stars are both up for awards at the 2018 American Music Awards, and were both nominated in the Tour of the Year category with Taylor Swift. Sheeran and BFF Swift will also compete against Drake in the Favorite Album – Pop/Rock category, but think the rapper will take the win.

“Taylor, the AMA nominations came out. It’s me, you and Drake. You’re going to win,” Sheeran said during a hike last month, which was filmed by Swift. They later chimed in together: “Drake’s going to win.”

The American Music Awards airs on Tuesday, October 9, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

